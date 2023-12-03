BUZZ-Week Ahead-US payrolls lead busy data calendar, RBA, BoC meet

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. November non-farm payrolls lead a full data calendar this week, as the market prices in the start of a Federal Reserve easing cycle. Policy decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada will be the main central bank events.

The market expects U.S. jobs growth to pick up to 175,000 from a 150,000 increase in October. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.9%. Other key U.S. data includes factory orders, S&P Global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing, monthly trade and University of Michigan preliminary December consumer sentiment. The Fed will be in the blackout period ahead of its Dec 12-13 meeting.

It will be a low-key week for European data and scheduled central bank activity. The Eurogroup meets on Thursday, and usually produces plenty of headlines but rarely moves markets. Euro zone final November services PMI is due Tuesday, followed by revised Q3 GDP and German industrial production on Thursday. The only UK data of note is final November services and composite PMIs.

Japan's data highlights include Tokyo CPI, current account and trade data, and final Q3 GDP.

New Zealand has Q3 terms of trade due. Canada's main release is trade data, but the focus will be on Wednesday's BoC rate decision, when is expected.

(John Noonan, Krishna Kumar and Andrew Spencer are Reuters market analysts. The views expressed are their own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com; krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com; andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.