BUZZ-Week Ahead-Inflation data leads busy global calendar

Nov 13 (Reuters) - It will be a busy week for U.S. event risk, dominated by October CPI on Tuesday, which could be pivotal for market sentiment after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's unexpectedly hawkish comments last Thursday.

Core CPI readings are expected to come in at 0.3% month-on-month and 4.1% year-on-year, unchanged from September. U.S. October PPI, retail sales, and industrial production are due too, along with weekly jobless claims, the Philly Fed Index, and housing starts. Several FOMC members are due to speak and will be closely watched after Powell's hawkish tone.

The U.S. will also host a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) country leaders where the focus will be on an expected bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There is a full data schedule in Europe, with UK jobs, the German ZEW, and euro zone flash GDP on Tuesday, key UK inflation data on Wednesday, along with EZ industrial production and trade. UK retail sales, EZ final October HICP and a keynote speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at a banking conference will end the week on Friday.

Japan has a busy week with PPI on Monday, Q3 GDP on Wednesday, trade and machinery orders on Thursday.

China's October industrial production, retail sales, urban investment and unemployment will be keenly watched on Wednesday after inflation data last week pointed to an economy struggling to emerge from a post-pandemic slump. October house prices are due Thursday.

The People's Bank of China announces its one-year medium-term lending facility rate on Wednesday and is expected to keep it unchanged at 2.5%.

In Australia, October employment data will be the week's highlight. The Q3 wage price index and October NAB business sentiment survey are also due. New Zealand has a quiet week with Q3 producer prices the main release. Canada's calendar is also light; house starts and producer prices are due.

