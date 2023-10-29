BUZZ-Week Ahead-Fed, BOJ, BoE, US jobs lead busy global calendar

Repeats with no changes

Oct 30 (Reuters) - With three major central banks meeting to decide on policy and a packed global economic data calendar, geopolitics will likely take a backseat this week, unless there is an escalation and spread of conflict in the Middle East.

The main event will be the Federal Reserve decision on Nov 1. The market is pricing in over a 90% chance the Fed will remain on hold, so the focus will be on Fed messaging after a period of mixed signals since the September meeting.

The CME FedWatch tool shows the market is pricing in around a 20% chance the Fed will hike by 25 basis points in December. The Fed's views on the impact of elevated Treasury yields on its policy path will be of interest.

The Bank of England is also expected to remain on hold this week, with LSEG's 0#BOEWATCH indicating a 90% chance of no change to rates on Nov 2. In the latest Reuters poll, 16 of 28 who answered an additional question said the chance of another hike this year was high, so the BoE's message will be critical in determining expectations.

The Bank of Japan delivers its policy decision on Oct 31 amid speculation in some quarters it will consider a policy tweak - possibly raising the cap on the 10-year government bond yield due to rising yields, a weakening yen and higher inflation.

On the data front, U.S. non-farm payrolls for October will be the key event, with the latest poll predicting a 172,000 jobs increase, the unemployment rate to remain at 3.8% and average hourly earnings rising 0.3% from 0.2% in September.

Other key U.S. data includes consumer confidence, ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing, ADP jobs, S&P final PMIs, durable goods, factory orders, Chicago PMI and CaseShiller home prices.

Euro zone flash Q3 GDP will be released in the week ahead with expectations for a 0.1% quarterly dip after 0.1% growth in Q2. Other European data includes EZ flash October HICP and consumer confidence, final PMI, unemployment, German CPI and flash Q3 GDP. The only data out of the UK of note is final October PMIs.

Data from Japan includes IP, unemployment, retail sales, final PMI and consumer confidence.

China PMIs for October will be closely watched to determine how the economic recovery is progressing. The official and Caixin manufacturing and services PMIs were all above 50 in September.

Australia has a busy week for data ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on Nov 7. Trade and building approvals are on tap, but the key release will be Q3 retail sales.

New Zealand data includes Q3 employment and the ANZ business outlook. Canada will also be releasing jobs data, final manufacturing PMI and August GDP.

