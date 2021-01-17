BUZZ-Week Ahead-China GDP, December data dominate global calendar

Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's December activity data and fourth-quarter GDP on Monday will be the highlights of the global economic data calendar in the week ahead.

China's Q4 GDP is expected to come in at +6.1 y/y, up from +4.9% in Q3 . December retail sales are expected to rise 5.5% y/y after +5.0% in November, while industrial output is expected to rise 6.9% y/y, down from +7.0% in November.

It will be a light week for data in the U.S. with the Philly Fed to be released along with a raft of housing data, including existing homes sales, and weekly jobless claims. Markit flash PMIs for January are also due.

Flash PMIs are due in Europe too, along with consumer confidence, current account and final December inflation, as well as the German ZEW. It will be a bit busier in the UK with CPI, PPI, retail sales and flash PMIs on tap.

Japan data includes nationwide CPI, trade and flash manufacturing PMI. The main event in Australia will be December employment data with expectations of +50,000 jobs and unemployment to ease to 6.7% from 6.8% in November. December retail sales will also be released.

In New Zealand, Q4 CPI is due, while Canada has house starts, CPI, retail sales and a Bank of Canada rate decision.

(Editing by Sonali Desai. John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

