BUZZ-Week Ahead-Busy US calendar with core PCE leading as RBNZ meets

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S.economic calendarheats up after a quiet spell. The key release will be the core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's favoured inflation gauge. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's rate decision dominates the G10 central bank calendar.

The market is expecting a 0.2% monthly rise in U.S. core PCE in October, easing from 0.3% previously. A miss in either direction could impact Fed expectations. The second estimate of Q3 GDP is also on tap and expected to show healthy 5.0% growth.

Other U.S. data includes ISM manufacturing PMI and final S&P Global manufacturing PMI, Chicago PMI, and a swath of housing data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a college event on Friday.

Europe has a busy week for data, with euro zone November sentiment indices, final consumer confidence and manufacturing PMI due, along with flash HICP and October unemployment. The UK calendar is quiet, with final November manufacturing PMI the only data of note.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden will be speaking on a panel with the Reserve Bank of Australia's Michele Bullock at the HKMA-BIS conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to speak at a bank supervision conference on Thursday.

China's factory activity will be scrutinised with the release of NBS and Caixin November manufacturing PMIs. NBS non-manufacturing PMI and October industrial profits are also due and People's Bank of China chief Pan Gongsheng will be speaking at the HKMA-BIS event.

Key data out of Japan includes October industrial production, retail sales and employment, along with business capex and consumer confidence.

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday and all 28 economists polled predict rates will remain on hold at 5.50%. Of greater interest will be the RBNZ's forward OCR track, with the majority of economists expecting it to show no change through 2024. No top-tier data is due in New Zealand.

Canada's data highlights are Q3 GDP and November employment.

