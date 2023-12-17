BUZZ-Week Ahead-BOJ meeting & Fed's favoured inflation gauge lead

Repeats with no changes

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The key event this week will be the two-day Bank of Japan meeting that concludes on Tuesday. The BOJ is widely expected to leave policy unchanged, but the market will pay close attention to its forward guidance.

BOJ messaging has been muddled in recent weeks, leading to extreme volatility in Japanese government bonds and the yen. Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament on Dec 7 that the BOJ will face "even more challenging" policy management in the year-end and into next year. That sent markets into a tailspin, with some predicting the BOJ would lay the groundwork for ending its ultra-loose policy settings at the December meeting.

BOJ officials have since pushed back on those hawkish interpretations and Ueda is expected to keep alive prospects of an end to negative rates while stressing that no change is expected in the short term.

Japan's data calendar features trade figures on Wednesday and nationwide CPI on Friday.

In the U.S., the PCE price index for November will be the key event after the Federal Reserve's unexpected dovish pivot last week. Fed Chair Powell tried to balance the outlook by insisting the Fed will remain data-dependent and could tighten again if inflation surprises to the upside. The core PCE price index rose 0.2% month-on-month and 3.5% annually in October.

The U.S. also has a raft of housing data in the coming week along with consumer confidence, final Q3 GDP, durable goods, the Philly Fed index and University of Michigan consumer sentiment.

Europe has a quiet week for data, led by the German Ifo on Monday, final euro zone November HICP on Tuesday and consumer confidence on Thursday. The UK has more significant data with CPI and PPI inflation on Wednesday, then retail sales and final Q3 GDP on Friday.

China has no top-tier data due and is likely to leave its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at a monthly fixing on Wednesday, though a patchy economic recovery and the Fed's pivot provide valid reasons to ease policy.

Australia has only private sector and housing credit due, but markets will pay more attention to the Reserve Bank of Australia's December meeting minutes on Tuesday for any indication of whether a rate hike was considered.

New Zealand has November trade data due. Canada has a busier calendar with CPI, retail sales and October GDP on tap.

