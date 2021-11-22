BUZZ-Week Ahead-Biden's Fed chair pick and RBNZ tightening in focus

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Central banks will be in focus this week. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hand down his decision on who will chair the Federal Reserve board, while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to raise interest rates.

The front-runners for Fed chair are incumbent Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard. The decision comes as Fed officials, including Vice Chair Richard Clarida, openly debate whether to speed up the tapering of bond purchases given strong growth and hot inflation data . The FOMC minutes, also due this week, should add more colour to the Fed's broad views on inflation pressure.

Brainard is considered more dovish than Powell and is a favourite of progressive Democrats . If she is appointed, it may lead to a slight dovish shift in Fed expectations, which could depress short-term U.S. yields and weigh on the rising USD.

The RBNZ is expected to raise the overnight cash rate for the second straight meeting. Some analysts believe it will deliver a 50-basis-point hike to 1.0% and the market is pricing in around a 40% chance of this. The bank's OCR projections will also be watched, with nearly 200bps of tightening priced by end-2022.

The economic impact of Europe's rising COVID cases and potentially, increased lockdowns will likely keep a lid on hawkish ECB expectations in the short term at least. Markets will pay close attention to government reactions if case numbers continue to increase .

