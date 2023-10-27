BUZZ-View of the Week-U.S. dollar uptrend is stalled, not finished

Repeats with no changes

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index =USD has been in a holding pattern since touching a trend high at 107.34 on Oct 3, but a combination of economic performance and geopolitical uncertainty suggests the topside remains vulnerable.

Using manufacturing PMI surveys as a timely gauge of the global economic performance, the U.S. data continues to outperform Europe, while China works to shore up its economy, and Japan struggles to achieve growth. This represents a positive backdrop for the USD.

War in Ukraine and the recent outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East have undermined risk appetite around the world, and stocks in the major bourses have fallen for the last three months. The ongoing uncertainty should keep the safe-haven U.S. dollar supported.

Central banks continue to fight inflationary pressures, which appear to be receding after aggressive rate hikes in the U.S. and Europe. The strength of the U.S. economy suggests that rates will remain 'higher for longer' in the U.S. than those in Europe.

Technically the daily =USD charts show mixed signals after recent consolidation, but the weekly charts remain positive as momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21-week moving averages climb.

USD longs at the current 106.60 level, looking for a test of 108.96, 61.8% of the 2022-223 fall, with a stop below this week's 105.35 base would provide solid risk-reward.

usd oct 27 https://tmsnrt.rs/3MhnsXs

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

