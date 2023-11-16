BUZZ-View of the Week-Forget fundamentals, EUR/USD charts point north

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fundamentally it's difficult to be a EUR/USD bull at present due to the disparate economic performance and outlook between Europe and the U.S., but the price action and technical outlook can override fundamentals at times.

The euro zone economy is flirting with recession, while the U.S. economy remains robust despite some cooling. Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to keep rates on hold in the short term. Longer term, the timing of potential cuts in 2024 will be data-driven.

Technically, EUR/USD looks set for further gains on the daily charts, as momentum studies, 21-day Bollinger bands, and 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages all track north. This is a strong positive trending setup.

The Ichimoku charts are also constructive. On Tuesday, EUR/USD traded above the daily cloud for the first time since mid-August; the cloud top is currently at 1.0756. It has also broken the top of the weekly cloud, which comes in at 1.0796.

The move higher initially targets a test of 1.0959, which is 61.8% of the 2023 fall that occurred from July to October. A test of the 2023 high at 1.1276 is technically viable.

A close below the 1.0805 200-day moving average would flag caution for longs, while a close within the horizontal Ichimoku cloud top at 1.0756 would end the topside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

