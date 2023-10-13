BUZZ-View of the Week-Dollar setting up for fall versus yen

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar appears poised to overtake this year's high against the yen, which it set in October, and make a play for last year's 32-year peak, but that's when the wheels are likely to fall off the yield-driven rally.

Already overbought, USD/JPY faces mounting technical and macroeconomic obstacles -- including a rising channel top on the charts that will intersect with the 2022's peak of 151.94 next Wednesday.

If USD/JPY retreats from that intersection, then the pattern of this year's uptrend indicates the risk of a slide at least to the Oct. 3 spike low and weekly tenkan at 147.30.

Further weakness could target the daily cloud at 142.56-5.80 on Wednesday and 100-day moving average by September's 144.44 swing low.

Rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads and waves of accumulations of speculative longs in the dollar have driven the U.S. currency's advance this year from a low of 127.215 on EBS in January to October's fleeting 2023's peak of 150.165.

However, the Fed rate hikes that fueled the rise in U.S. yields have become a diminishing prospect while markets bet on rate cuts possibly by mid-2024.

Meanwhile, 2- and 10-year yields spreads are off their earlier highs, and the effect of this week's above-forecast U.S. PPI, CPI and Michigan inflation expectations on U.S. yields may be tempered by risk aversion over the Israel-Hamas war.

USD/JPY at 32-year highs also boosts imported Japanese inflation, increasing the risk of a monetary policy or intervention response. Similarly, it also reduces pressure on the Fed to tighten further.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

