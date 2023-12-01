BUZZ-View of the Week-Dollar likely to lose half of this year's rise vs yen

Repeats with no changes

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Don't be fooled by the dollar's month-end reprieve versus the yen. This will not be the pause that refreshes.

USD/JPY has been on a slippery slope from twin peaks of 151.92/94 hit this year and last, and the reversal of the 2023 uptrend will resume after being delayed by month-end book-squaring of oversold Treasury yields and dollar more broadly.

U.S. data is moving against the dollar, which could force the Fed to cut rates as markets expect, and next Friday's jobs report will play a key role in developing expectations.

The immediate focus is Jerome Powell. The Fed chair speaks on Friday after Governor Christopher Waller earlier this week put H1 rate cuts on the radar screen, prompting futures to price in a rate cut as soon as March.

Markets price in Fed policy changes well before they begin, and sometimes too aggressively. But the Fed waited until core PCE, its key inflation gauge, had already made a cycle high at 5.6% in February 2022 before its first rate hike the following month.

October core-PCE at 3.5% year-on-year released Thursday was its lowest since April 2021, thus the market pricing in over 100bp of rate cuts next year, a drop that will weigh on USD/JPY as disinflation data accumulates.

The Dec. 8 employment report is forecast to show the jobless rate remained at 3.9%, its highest since January 2022. Continued jobless claims are trending upward and, outside of the pandemic period, are at their highest since 2018.

USD/JPY, partly fueled by squeezing of hefty spec yen shorts, and Treasury-JGB yield spreads with plenty of room to fall, looks likely to retrace half of 2023's 127.215-151.92 surge at 139.57, as any Fed pushback becomes as unrealistic as it's 2021 view that inflation was transitory.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3t2u0CQ

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.