BUZZ-VIEW OF THE WEEK-Dollar faces not so nifty-fifty retracements vs yen in 2024

Dec 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has lost nearly half of this year's rise in recent weeks and the dovish Fed shift on Thursday, which accelerated the decline, could deliver a much bigger prize for bears in the New Year.

The contrast between the Fed now moving toward easing and the BoJ remaining the only big central bank seen hiking could evaporate half of the 2020-22 surge to 32-year highs.

USD/JPY has fallen to this month's low of 140.94 from October's high of 151.92 -- forming a double-top with 2022's 32-year high of 151.94 on EBS.

It is now close to 2023's midpoint at 139.57, but the slide is still lagging the plunge in 10-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads to their lowest since May.

Given that the Fed's first rate hike in March 2022 came a month after U.S. core PCE reached its pandemic peak, and was followed by a further 500bp of hikes as core inflation fell from 5.6% to 3.5%, a Fed pivot toward rate cuts appears justified.

It also appears to be lagging the rise in real rates, just as rate hikes lagged the sharply negative real rates in 2021-22.

If core PCE were to fall at the pace of its linear regression line since 2022's peak, it would be at just 2.75% by end-2024. Futures are pricing in 150bp of rate cuts next year to roughly 3.85%, leaving real rates positive by at least 1% and still restrictive.

The BoJ is expected to exit its negative rate policy next year, allowing falling U.S. rates to inflict maximum damage on the remaining $8.916bln of IMM spec USD/JPY longs, and perhaps forcing a full retracement of 2023's uptrend from 127.21, which would nearly halve the entire 2020-23 advance at 126.56.

