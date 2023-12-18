News & Insights

BUZZ-USD-Cautious into the BOJ - charts remain negative

December 18, 2023 — 07:55 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Steady after closing down just 0.05% ahead of the upcoming BOJ rate decision

Asian markets on hold into the BOJ, Nikkei +0.1% and AsiaxJP +0.1%

Short-end UST are little changed, 30yr -1bp 4.052%, E-mini S&P is off 0.05%

Yield expectations are driving the USD at present, upcoming data will be key

Charts, 5, 10 & 21-day moving averages slip, neutral daily momentum studies

21-day Bollinger bands expand - signals retain the downside bias

Last week's 101.76 low and 101.38, 76.4% of the 2023 rise are key support

A close above Thursday's 102.91 high would leave a base in place at 101.76

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

