BUZZ-USD-Cautious into the BOJ - charts remain negative

Steady after closing down just 0.05% ahead of the upcoming BOJ rate decision
Asian markets on hold into the BOJ, Nikkei +0.1% and AsiaxJP +0.1%
Short-end UST are little changed, 30yr -1bp 4.052%, E-mini S&P is off 0.05%
Yield expectations are driving the USD at present, upcoming data will be key
Charts, 5, 10 & 21-day moving averages slip, neutral daily momentum studies
21-day Bollinger bands expand - signals retain the downside bias
Last week's 101.76 low and 101.38, 76.4% of the 2023 rise are key support
A close above Thursday's 102.91 high would leave a base in place at 101.76
