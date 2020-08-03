Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Zovio, Tyson Foods, Mack-Cali Realty, Xerox

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsoft's pursuit of TikTok's U.S. operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.84% at 26,649.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.73% at 3,294.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.41% at 10,897.258. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Varian Medical Systems Inc <VAR.N>, up 21.6% ** Jacobs Engineering Group Inc <J.N>, up 6.5% ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 6.2% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 4.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, up 60.3% ** Pitney Bowes Inc <PBI.N>, up 44.6% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, up 34.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, down 24.8% ** Resideo Technologies Inc <REZI.N>, down 16.1% ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, down 12.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 103.7% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 71.9% ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, up 40.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, down 22.6% ** Alarm.com Holdings Inc <ALRM.O>, down 18.8% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, down 17.6% ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Street View: AbbVie in good stead to tackle Humira competition ** Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR.N: up 21.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on Siemens Healthineers' $16.4 bln buyout deal ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Up as brokerage raises rating on growth prospects ** Colgate-Palmolive CO CL.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Colgate-Palmolive's H2 growth could slow down in emerging markets ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron has strong balance sheet despite challenging quarter ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $21 bln Speedway sale to 7-Eleven owner ** ADT Inc ADT.N: up 60.2%

BUZZ-Surges on $450 mln Google investment in home security partnership ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Charter Communications waltzes into Q3 after impressive results ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Merck's late launch of COVID-19 vaccines may be advantageous ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on discounted share sale offer ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 22.3%

BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics tech to be used in FDA-authorized COVID-19 test, shares up ** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on starting late-stage trial of COVID-19 drug in nursing homes ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on higher 2021 forecast, profit beat ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on 'Fast Track' tag for potential blood disorder treatment ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Down as Goldman shops large block ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls as co cuts production of 737 MAX jet parts ** Tyme Technologies Inc TYME.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Surges as cancer treatment gets 'orphan drug' status ** Jernigan Capital Inc JCAP.N: up 22.4%

BUZZ-To be acquired by NexPoint; shares rise ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Potential COVID-19 vaccine can generate $5 bln in annual sales - Jefferies ** CymaBay Therapeutics Inc CBAY.O: up 40.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from liver disease drug ** Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Gains after raising FY profit forecast; tops Q3 est ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Cruise stocks down after Carnival cancels AIDA restart ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Accelerates as orders rise 'significantly' ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as co to start study of nasal spray against COVID-19 ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Drops as sponsor Thoma Bravo carves stake ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed TikTok deal ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on report of possible takeover bid ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up as BofA Securities raises PT on growth prospects ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Marathon-Speedway deal to aid refineries in low-demand periods ** Clorox Co CLX.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Falls on 'conservative' fiscal 2021 forecast ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Microsoft looks to go viral with TikTok ** SunCoke Energy Inc SXC.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-High on surprise Q2 profit ** Mack-Cali Realty Corp CLI.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops as Q2 results disappoint ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on profit beat, new CEO announcement ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 5%

BUZZ-Falls as group, including The Rock, wins bid for XFL parent's assets ** Zovio Inc ZVO.O: up 23.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on profit beat as e-learning subscribers grow ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day winning streak; plans senior note offerings

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.40%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

