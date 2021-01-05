BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Zosano Pharma, ViewRay Inc, Moderna Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday following Wall Street's grim start to the year as investors looked to twin Senate runoff elections in Georgia that would determine the balance of power in Washington. .N

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 30,121. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.05% at 3,694, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.04% at 12,690.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited <CHU.N>, up 18.2% ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 15.0% ** Skillz Inc <SKLZ.N>, up 13.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N, down 7.7% ** FutureFuel Corp <FF.N>, down 6% ** Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp <DGNR.N>, down 5.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Check Cap Ltd <CHEK.O>, up 66.9% ** Aileron Therapeutics Inc <ALRN.O>, up 62.9% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd <GSMG.O>, down 21.7% ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGOW.O>, down 19.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Exane downgrades; sees diminishing growth opportunity ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on pricing of public offering ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: up 66.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co seeks FDA meet on regulatory pathway for migraine treatment ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Israel authorizes COVID-19 vaccine ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on proposed Hong Kong listing ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages see Kokusai Electric bid hike reasonable ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N: up 12.9% premarket ** China Mobile Ltd CHL.N: up 10.7% premarket ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telecom firms jump; to stay NYSE-listed

