BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ZoomInfo, Genius Brands, Comtech

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged lower in choppy trading on Thursday, as a rally fueled by hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery fizzled out even with weekly jobless claims dipping below 2 million for the first time since mid-March. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.34% at 26,179.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.57% at 3,105.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.75% at 9,610.701. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, up 25.4% ** United Airlines Holding <UAL.O>, up 14.4% ** Delta Air Lines <DAL.N>, up 10.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 6.4% ** Sba Communications Corp <SBAC.O>, down 4.3% ** J M Smucker <SJM.N>, down 4.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Seacor Marine Holdings <SMHI.N>, up 40.7% ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 39.8% ** Ashford Inc <AINC.N>, up 37.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Empire State Realty <OGCP.N>, down 44.6% ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, down 22.1% ** Navios Maritime Holdings <NM_ph.N>, down 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, up 161.1% ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, up 135.7% ** Kezar Life Sciences Inc <KZR.O>, up 83.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** FSD Pharma <HUGE.O>, down 26.4% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 22.8% ** Hebron Technology Co <HEBT.O>, down 19.9% ** Woodward WWD.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains after Jefferies raises PT on co's recovery potential ** ZoomInfo Technologies ZI.O: up 70.1%

BUZZ- doubles as IPO market gains speed ** Genius Brands International GNUS.O: down 16.8%

BUZZ-volatile as shareholders file for stock sales ** Comtech Telecommunications CMTL.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-:Drops as revenue falls short on COVID-19 hit ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PT on rising demand from construction industry ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 161.1%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on deal for OTT channel distribution ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.0% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.7% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise as yields tick up on European stimulus ** Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA agreement for eye disease treatment ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat Q2 outlook ** G-III Apparel Group GIII.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on plan to cut losses with store closures ** Charles Schwab SCHW.N: up 2.4% ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade rise after all-stock deal gets DOJ approval ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 25.4%

BUZZ-:Soars on plans to boost flights in July as economy reopens ** Anavex Life Sciences AVXL.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Anavex rises on approval to expand Alzheimer's study to Canada, UK ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Drops on downbeat revenue forecast ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on plans to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea ** J M Smucker co SJM.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls on gloomy fiscal 2021 sales forecast ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 adjusted loss widens on coronavirus-led store closures ** Planet Fitness PLNT.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Raymond James downgrades on stretched valuation ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 22.1%

BUZZ-Sinks, analysts say sell-off overdone ** NMI Holdings Inc NMIH.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after pricing $200 mln stock offering ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains on "record" May deliveries ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Guggenheim starts coverage with 'buy' ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-: Jefferies sees stock doubling next year amid global recovery ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to cut 800 jobs ** JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-: Jumps on favorable decision in U.S. ITC patent investigation

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.77%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.47%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.93%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.99%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.80%

Materials

.SPLRCM

flat

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.65%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

