BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Zoom Video Communications, Inari Medical, Lordstown Motors, Rockwell Medical

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors digested a recent run to record highs on hopes of new fiscal package and vaccine rollouts for the coronavirus-ravaged economy, while Intel shares jumped on executive change. .N

At 10:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.03% at 31,078.04. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,806.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.38% at 13,121.931. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.O>, up 8.1% ** The Cooper Companies Inc <COO.N>, up 4.0% ** Eli Lilly and Company <LLY.N>, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 4.5% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 4.4% ** International Paper Company <IP.N>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 35.4% ** Volt Information Sciences <VOLT.N>, up 33.2% ** Zedge Inc <ZDGE.N>, up 29.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, down 10.5% ** Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF <BDRY.N>, down 9.3% ** Daqo New Energy <DQ.N>, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Live Ventures Incorporated <LIVE.O>, up 76% ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIOW.O>, up 50.3% ** Synlogic Inc <SYBX.O>, up 29.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd <APWC.O>, down 20.1% ** Provention Bio <PRVB.O>, down 14.2% ** Forward Pharma A/S <FWP.O>, down 13.8% ** Inari Medical NARI.O : up 8.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high after upbeat Q4 rev forecast ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O : up 3.6%

BUZZ-Zoom ticks higher after pricing upsized $1.75 bln equity offering ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N : up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up as JPM upgrades to 'overweight' for first time in seven years ** Lordstown Motors RIDE.O : up 9.5%

BUZZ-Lordstown Motors in advanced talks for U.S. loan for EV truck factory; shares up ** Rockwell Medical RMTI.O : up 7.2%

BUZZ-Up as enrollment begins in iron replacement drug trial in China ** Provention Bio PRVB.O : down 14.2%

BUZZ-Provention Bio drops on planned equity offering ** Visa V.N : up 0.2% ** Mastercard MA.N : up 1.1%

BUZZ-Visa, Mastercard well positioned in 2021 - Jefferies ** Urban Outfitters URBN.O : down 6.9%

BUZZ-Slides on weak holiday sales, unit's CEO exit ** Farmer Bros Co FARM.O : up 17.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on deal to distribute High Brew Coffee products ** KB Home KBH.N : up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises as housing demand fuels revenue beat ** Marathon Patent Group MARA.O : down 14.3%

BUZZ-Down on discounted share offering ** Timber Pharma TMBR.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on orphan drug tag for systemic sclerosis treatment ** Alibaba BABA.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Alibaba rises, Primavera chairman says Jack Ma 'safe and sound' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O : up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage sees record iPhone sales in FY 2021 ** Marinus MRNS.O : up 11.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive FDA response for data on rare genetic disorder therapy ** Marker Therapeutics MRKR.O : up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up on completing new manufacturing facility to help cancer pipeline ** Hoth Therapeutics HOTH.O : up 0.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA to give feedback for cancer therapy trial USN ** Reed's REED.O : up 0.4%

BUZZ-Gains as higher demand for natural beverages boosts sales ** Boeing Co BA.N : down 0.8%

BUZZ-JPM says Boeing's 787 may face another production rate cut in 2021 ** Acorda Therapeutics ACOR.O : up 41.0%

BUZZ-Surges on sale of manufacturing facility, restructuring plans ** Big Lots BIG.N : down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q4 profit outlook ** Orbital Energy OEG.O : down 4.4%

BUZZ-Orbital Energy drops after pricing stock offering at a discount ** Inhibrx Inc INBX.O : up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA fast-track tag for potential bone cancer drug ** Intel Corp INTC.O : up 8.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on CEO change, strong expectations for Q4 ** Genmab GMAB.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on milestone payment from AbbVie for lymphoma therapy ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O : down 1.6%

BUZZ-DocuSign dips after pricing upsized $600 mln convertible debt offering ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O : down 3.4%

BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 11% of workforce, COO to step down ** Sos Ltd SOS.N : up 1.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co plans to invest in crypto mining business

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.58%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.36%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.47%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.58%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.95%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.14%



