BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Zogenix, Nikola Corporation, Corvus Pharma, Accelerate Diagnostics

The S&P 500 edged higher in volatile trading on Thursday as investors cautiously bought heavyweight tech-related stocks after a recent selloff while awaiting more coronavirus fiscal aid amid growing evidence of a choppy economic rebound. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.07% at 27,960.95, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.12% at 3,403.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.48% at 11,195.42. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tyson Foods Inc <TSN.N>, up 5.5% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 5.1% ** Quest Diagnostics Inc <DGX.N>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, down 5% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, down 4.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** RH <RH.N>, up 22.5% ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 16.1% ** SelectQuote Inc <SLQT.N>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, down 15.1% ** K12 Inc <LRN.N>, down 14.1% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, up 61.6% ** Virtusa Corp <VRTU.O>, up 24.1% ** Waitr Holdings Inc <WTRH.O>, up 23.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc <STSA.O>, down 72.8% ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, down 21.5% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, down 20.5% ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with South Korean firm ** Innoviva Inc INVA.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Up as FDA expands inhaler approval for use in asthma patients ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises as CS upgrades on Russia deal, Joe Rogan podcast potential ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of nasal, oral products in Australia ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Set to rise for second straight session ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Plunges as Q2 results hit by COVID-19-led store closures ** Veoneer Inc VNE.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal with global automaker ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slips, launches $350 mln equity offering after stock soars ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Soars on diarrhea treatment-related deal with Glenmark ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Up as co raises revenue, profit outlook ** Athenex Inc ATNX.O: down 16.4%

BUZZ-Slides on discounted stock offering ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on dosing first patients in COVID-19 treatment study ** RH RH.N: up 22.6%

BUZZ-Soars as uptick in home-furnishing powers Q2 beat ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' and Street high PT ** SelectQuote Inc SLQT.N: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as Street lauds upbeat forecast ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 72.8%

BUZZ-Slumps as migraine therapy late-stage study goals not met ** Aaron's Inc AAN.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises after lifting quarterly forecast ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Falls as short-seller Hindenburg labels it 'intricate fraud' ** Zogenix Inc ZGNX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive late-stage trial results for epilepsy drug ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive early-stage COVID-19 therapy trial update ** Mednax Inc MD.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on $885 mln deal to sell radiology unit ** DuPont de Nemours Inc DD.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Gains on business divestiture, stake sale in joint venture ** Accelerate Diagnostics Inc AXDX.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of COVID-19 tests

