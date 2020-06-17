BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Yum China, Chegg, Koppers, CoreCivic

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock Indexes,S&P 500 and the Dow were largely flat on Wednesday as a record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states dented sentiment following a three-day rally on hopes of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.23% at 26,229.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,124.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.46% at 9,941.016. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lowes Companies <LOW.N>, up 3% ** Willis Towers Watson Ltd <WLTW.OQ>, up 2.9% ** Aon Plc <AON.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 6.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holding <NCLH.N>, down 6.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Company <COHN.N>, up 184.4% ** Nuvrra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, up 114.9% ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, up 29.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ntn Buzztime NTN.N, down 24.3% ** Document Securty Systems DSS.N, down 18.6% ** Corecivic Inc <CXW.N>, down 15.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Carver Bancorp <CARV.O>, up 539% ** Integrated Media Technology IMTE.O, up 83% ** Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp <GPAQ.O>, up 53.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Proficient Alpha Aqcuisition Corp <LGHL.O>, down 63.2% ** Chembio Diagnostics <CEMI.O>, down 60.9% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 41.1% ** InnerWorkings INWK.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Soars as expenses fall, EBITDA rises ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Drops after extending voyage suspensions ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.3% ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Citi Research raises PT on Mastercard, Visa as payments recovery starts ** Energous WATT.O: up 32.2%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership to make wireless charging batteries ** KKR & Co KKR.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts with 'overweight' on co's upbeat strategy ** AVEO Oncology AVEO.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Drops on $44.6 mln stock offering ** Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment study ** The Alkaline Water Co WTER.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 revenue, upbeat Q1 forecast ** XpressSpa XSPA.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Slides on stock and warrants offerings half of public float ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of plant-based burger value pack ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Pot producer Hexo plans C$34.5 mln equity raise, shares fall ** BioSig Technologies BSGM.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises as enrollment for COVID-19 drug trial starts ** Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP.A: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Gains on U.S. defense department funding for drug development ** Tempur Sealy TPX.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Bounces as reopening powers demand recovery ** PDS Biotechnology PDSB.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises after partnership to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 loss forecast ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Needham starts coverage with 'buy' ** CoreCivic Inc CXW.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Prison REIT CoreCivic tumbles as co suspends dividend, evaluates corporate structure ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Up after Needham sees boost from rapid shift to cloud ** Koppers Holdings KOP.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat second-quarter forecasts ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up as Jefferies raises PT on strong data center, gaming trends ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on proposed $500 mln securities buyback ** Eldorado Resorts ERI.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises again after co raises equity ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of potential Hong Kong listing

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.35%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.12%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.77%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.67%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

