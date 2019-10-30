BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Yum Brands, Centene, Tupperware, Activision Blizzard

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors geared up for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day. .N

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 27,067.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,035.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 8,273.032. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 12.9% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 8.3% ** Garmin Ltd <GRMN.OQ>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.OQ>, down 13.5% ** Yum! Brands Inc <YUM.N>, down 9.8% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, down 7.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.N>, up 20.2% ** Unisys Corp <UIS.N>, up 19.7% ** Pg&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Quad/Graphics Inc<QUAD.N>, down 50.7% ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, down 30.2% ** Mayville Engineering Co Inc <MEC.N>, down 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Iveric Bio Inc <ISEE.O>, up 34.4% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 22% ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, up 21% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 78.1% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, down 27.6% ** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, down 19.7%

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Risk of finding asbestos in baby powder seems off the table - JP Morgan ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2% BUZZ-Falls after company forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 12.9% BUZZ-Set to open near 3-month high after profit beat ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-Slides after $375k-a-year drug flunks late-stage study ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-Soars on resolving accounting probe, dodges tariff fallout ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: down 27.6% BUZZ-Street View: FDA stuck between a rock and a hard place with AMAG drug ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 12.7% BUZZ-Eyes near 12-yr high as strong back-to-school season drives Q3 beat ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 22% BUZZ-Surges after Q3 profit more than doubles ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Gains after FDA approves new multiple sclerosis drug

** Yum Brands Inc YUM.N: down 9.8% ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Yum Brands: Falls as GrubHub investment, Pizza Hut drags ** Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 8.3% ** WellCare Health Plans Inc WCG.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Centene shoots up as WellCare posts big Q3 profit beat ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls on higher-than-expected medical costs ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 10.8% ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 12.6% BUZZ-Clearside Biomedical jumps as Regenxbio exercises option ** Tupperware Brand Corp TUP.N: down 30.2% BUZZ-Stale after second quarterly miss, weak forecast ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: down 78.1% BUZZ-Set to touch all-time low on mid-stage trial failures ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O: down 13.5% BUZZ-Down on quarterly profit miss ** Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Falls on dismal results ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Lifts on Q3 beat and raise ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 14.5%

BUZZ-To be taken private, shares jump USN ** Skyline Champion Corp SKY.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Shares slip as slight profit beat fails to impress ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on record three day sales of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on revised 2019 revenue forecast ** Belden Inc BDC.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Shares hit by Grass Valley divestiture plan, forecast cut ** The Southern Co SO.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on 'impressive' Q3 beat ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.6%

** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 4.6%

** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Hold on Novartis gene therapy study likely to benefit rivals ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Slips after lower oil, natural gas prices hit results ** Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 profit, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.72%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.48%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular