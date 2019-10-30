BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Yum Brands, Centene, Tupperware, Activision Blizzard

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors geared up for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day. .N

At 10:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 27,067.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,035.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 8,273.032. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 12.9% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 8.3% ** Garmin Ltd <GRMN.OQ>, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.OQ>, down 13.5% ** Yum! Brands Inc <YUM.N>, down 9.8% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, down 7.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.N>, up 20.2% ** Unisys Corp <UIS.N>, up 19.7% ** Pg&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Quad/Graphics Inc<QUAD.N>, down 50.7% ** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, down 30.2% ** Mayville Engineering Co Inc <MEC.N>, down 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Iveric Bio Inc <ISEE.O>, up 34.4% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 22% ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, up 21% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 78.1% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, down 27.6% ** Enphase Energy Inc <ENPH.O>, down 19.7%

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Risk of finding asbestos in baby powder seems off the table - JP Morgan ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2% BUZZ-Falls after company forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 12.9% BUZZ-Set to open near 3-month high after profit beat ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 10.9% BUZZ-Slides after $375k-a-year drug flunks late-stage study ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-Soars on resolving accounting probe, dodges tariff fallout ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: down 27.6% BUZZ-Street View: FDA stuck between a rock and a hard place with AMAG drug ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 12.7% BUZZ-Eyes near 12-yr high as strong back-to-school season drives Q3 beat ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 22% BUZZ-Surges after Q3 profit more than doubles ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Gains after FDA approves new multiple sclerosis drug

** Yum Brands Inc YUM.N: down 9.8% ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Yum Brands: Falls as GrubHub investment, Pizza Hut drags ** Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB.O: down 9.5% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 8.3% ** WellCare Health Plans Inc WCG.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Centene shoots up as WellCare posts big Q3 profit beat ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls on higher-than-expected medical costs ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 10.8% ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 12.6% BUZZ-Clearside Biomedical jumps as Regenxbio exercises option ** Tupperware Brand Corp TUP.N: down 30.2% BUZZ-Stale after second quarterly miss, weak forecast ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: down 78.1% BUZZ-Set to touch all-time low on mid-stage trial failures ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O: down 13.5% BUZZ-Down on quarterly profit miss ** Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Falls on dismal results ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Lifts on Q3 beat and raise ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 14.5%

BUZZ-To be taken private, shares jump USN ** Skyline Champion Corp SKY.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Shares slip as slight profit beat fails to impress ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up on record three day sales of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on revised 2019 revenue forecast ** Belden Inc BDC.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Shares hit by Grass Valley divestiture plan, forecast cut ** The Southern Co SO.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on 'impressive' Q3 beat ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.6%

** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 4.6%

** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Hold on Novartis gene therapy study likely to benefit rivals ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Slips after lower oil, natural gas prices hit results ** Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 profit, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.72%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.01%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.48%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

