BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Youngevity, Party City Holdco, Ellington Financial, Hexo

U.S. stock index futures eked out gains on Wednesday on hopes that the coronavirus outbreak was nearing its peak in the United States, despite the country posting a record single-day jump of more than 1,800 deaths. .N

At 9:09 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.41% at 22,809. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.40% at 2,679, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.39% at 8,123.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ellington Financial EFC.N, up 53.3% ** Chatham Lodging CLDT.N, up 29.9% ** Medley Capital MCC.N, up 28.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 21.7% ** Tri Pointe Group TPH.N, down 18.4% ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N, down 16.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O, up 166.6% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT.O, up 41.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCT.O, down 26.9% ** Youngevity International Inc YGYI.O, down 24.4% ** Teligent Inc (New Jersey) TLGT.O, down 21.5% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 5.0% premarket ** UPS UPS.N: up 4.4% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.6% premarket Fedex, UPS rise as Amazon suspends U.S. shipping service ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Sasol Ltd: Slips on lower production outlook, Natref refinery halt ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.A: up 13.1% premarket Alpha Pro Tech: Rises as orders for face masks, shields surge ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 2.1% premarket Medtronic Plc: Rises on plans to make ventilators with Foxconn for COVID-19 patients ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 4.4% premarket Apache Corp: Suntrust says co pulling right levers in low-price oil environment ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 16.9% premarket Party City drops after two-day rally; co announces furloughs, cost cuts ** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 1.6% premarket Street View: Sage's cost cuts help turn focus to key trial data in 2021 ** Dentsply Sirona XRAY.O: up 0.5% premarket Dentsply Sirona: Baird upgrades on lower risk to high-tech dental devices from coronavirus ** Zomedica Pharma ZOM.A: down 40.3% premarket Zomedica Pharma falls after pricing $4 mln offering ** Pinterest PINS.N: up 11.1% premarket -Pinterest: Credit Suisse cuts PT on coronavirus uncertainty

** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: up 1.5% premarket Zimmer Biomet: One of the most exposed to negative COVID-19 dynamics- JPM

** TAL Education TAL.N: down 8.5% premarket TAL Education: Slides after co says employee inflated sales ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 15.9% premarket Novavax: Rises on plan to begin coronavirus vaccine trials in May ** GenMark Diagnostics GNMK.O: up 17.6% premarket GenMark Diagnostics: Jumps on revenue beat, stronger outlook

** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: up 2.2% premarket Zoom Video Communications: Falls on mounting privacy, security concerns ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.9% premarket Tesla: To cut employee salaries, furlough workers ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.2% premarket JPM cuts Apple's iPhone volumes forecast for calendar 2020 by 10% Piper Sandler hikes PT after survey shows rise in iPhone ownership

