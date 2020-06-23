BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Yeti Holdings, Aurora Cannabis, Visa Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's three major indexes rose on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. .N

At 13:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.04% at 26,294.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.04% at 3,150.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.54% at 10,211.606. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 10% ** Sysco Corp <SYY.N>, up 6.1% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.OQ>, down 7.1% ** United Airlines Holding <UAL.OQ>, down 3.5% ** L3harris Tchnologies Inc <LHX.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, up 43.3% ** Caledonia Mining Corp <CMCL.N>, up 30.6% ** Dynagas LNG Partners <DLNG.N>, up 20% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Spirit Aerosystems Holding <SPR.N>, down 14.1% ** American Shared Hospital Services <AMS.N>, down 13.7% ** Milestone Scientific Inc <MLSS.N>, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fuwei Films Holding <FFHL.O>, up 41.2% ** Translte Bio Inc <TBIO.O>, up 36.2% ** Cyclern Therapeutics <CYCN.O>, up 35.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kirklands Inc <KIRK.O>, down 25.9% ** Nemaura Medical <NMRD.O>, down 21.7% ** 9F Inc <JFU.O>, down 18.4% ** Nike NKE.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-More PT raises ahead of results ** Recon Tech RCON.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on MoU with Chinese water purification firm ** W&T Offshore WTI.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q1 profit beats on higher production ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees significant recovery in 2021, upgrades ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Apple: Up as brokerages raise iPhone shipment estimates, PT ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 36.2%

BUZZ-Eyes record open on vaccine expansion deal with Sanofi ** Fuwei Films FFHL.O: up 41.2%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to Q1 profit ** Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Berenberg downgrades on Boeing's lower demand outlook ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Guggenheim picks Pfizer, Merck, Lilly among likely buyers ** Barnwell Industries Inc BRN.A: up 70.0%

BUZZ-Soars as quarterly loss narrows ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Down after Starbucks picks Impossible Foods for summer menu ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Descends after $2 bln haul from upsized stock, convertible deals ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-BMO Capital expects Q4 to mark cyclical bottom for FedEx; raises PT ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 34.8%

BUZZ-Rises on $71 mln U.S. DoD grant for COVID-19 vaccine device ** Floor & Decor FND.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Berenberg initiates with 'buy', cites co as compelling investment ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 15.4%

BUZZ-Falls as coffee chain gets another de-listing notice ** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Up on positive data for endometriosis treatment ** Grocery Outlet GO.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as set to join S&P MidCap 400 ** Sherwin-Williams SHW.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT after sales forecast hike ** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: down 39.7%

BUZZ-Plunges on stopping lead cancer drug development ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT as lockdown couch potatoes push viewership ** Broadway Financial BYFC.O: down 17.3%

BUZZ-Key investor dissolves stake ** Air Products & Chemicals APD.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Margins, growth to drive PT higher ** Canadian Solar CSIQ.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on two power purchase deals in Brazil ** Ideanomics IDEX.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Falls on plans of up to $250 mln mixed-shelf offering ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Lifts as co launches $5-bln-plus equity raise to fund bankruptcy emergence ** Palatin Technologies PTN.A: up 25.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as drugmaker says developing potential COVID-19 treatment ** Workhorse Group Inc WKHS.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Gallops to over 3-yr high as its delivery vans clear safety tests ** CorEnergy Infrastructure CORR.N: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Falls on prelim. Q1 loss, flags charge in Q2 ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises after announcing job cuts, restructuring ** IHS Markit INFO.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on Q2 profit beat ** Altice USA ATUS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as Altice Europe disconnects ** Yeti Holdings YETI.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Yeti Holdings: Piper Sandler raises PT citing strong demand for co's outdoor products ** Visa Inc V.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-U.S. payment processors: Oppenheimer picks Visa over Mastercard

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.48%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.02%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.89%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.45%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.73%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.19%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.84%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

