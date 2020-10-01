BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-XPO Logistics, VerifyMe, Workday, LogicBio Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing..N

At 12:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.40% at 27,893.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.44% at 3,377.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.85% at 11,262.442. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O, up 7.2% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 4.5% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N, down 7.8% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, down 6.5% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 6.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Amer Eq Inv Life AEL.N, up 39% ** Container Store Group Inc TCS.N, up 16.3% ** SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL.N, up 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp BVH.N, down 22.3% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd AMBO.N, down 21.2% ** Boqii Holding Ltd BQ.N, down 14.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O, up 111.3% ** Pulmonx Corp LUNG.O, up 107.2% ** Thryv Holdings Inc THRY.O, up 81.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O, down 32% ** Benitec Biopharma Inc BNTC.O, down 25.9% ** Kismet Acquisition One Corp KSMTU.O, down 21.5% ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 32.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on deep-discounted stock offering

** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up after co's app downloads doubles

** VerifyMe Inc VRME.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on reviewing potential acquisition opportunities

** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Citigroup upgrades on growth opportunities

** Triton International Ltd TRTN.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Drops on secondary stock offering by selling shareholders

** PAR Technology Corp PAR.N: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Slides on equity offering

** Genfit SA GNFT.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Drops on workforce reduction, bigger loss

** Draftkings Inc DKNG.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on sport betting deal with Philadelphia Eagles

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 0.7%

** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 0.5%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.1%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.5%

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks fall as U.S. Fed to extend curbs on capital distribution

** Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd LXEH.O: down 17.3%

BUZZ-Shares plunge nearly 25% in Nasdaq debut

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.4%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.6%

** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: down 1.9%

** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 6.5%

** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 5.4%

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.4%

** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 4.5%

** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 3.7%

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 2.2%

** Apache Corp APA.O: down 4.1%

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 2.4%

** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 3.8%

** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-U.S. energy shares slide on 5% drop in U.S. crude

** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Cowen downgrades on bleak recovery prospects

** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage hikes PT to Street high on Microsoft partnership

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 44.6%

BUZZ-Surges as Apollo-backed Covis to buy co for $647 mln

** CareDx Inc CDNA.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Reaches record high on Medicare coverage decision for AlloSure heart

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Pivotal says ad business underappreciated, boosts PT to Street high

** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Soars on restructuring plan; to slash 22% jobs

** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on sickle cell, nervous system disease study updates

** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Cowen hikes PT as OEMs seek to fill Huawei void

** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 production outlook

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 33.4%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up after Air Canada says finalizing order for 25,000 COVID-19 tests

** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: PEI.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up on securing one-month extension to liquidity facility

** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES.O: up 25.4%

BUZZ-Surges on 15-year carbon supply contract

** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O: up 45.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from potential COVID-19 treatment

** Gridsum Holding Inc GSUM.O: up 35.5%

BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer

** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N: up 38.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of Athene, MassMutual $3-bln-plus takeover bid

** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-KeyBanc starts with 'overweight' rating

** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Drops on extension of merger agreement with Oceanwide

** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PTs on growth prospects

** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after signing asset monetization deals

** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 111.3%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA allows gene therapy trial to resumeUSN

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.5%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.2%

** Delta Air Line Inc DAL.N: up 0.7%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.1%

** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on talks of federal aid extension

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up after FAA conducts 737 MAX test flight

** ProPhase Labs Inc PRPH.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Up on plans to acquire CLIA certified labs for COVID-19 testing

** Lonestar Resources LONE.O: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Slumps after bankruptcy filing

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Set to open at 1-1/2 week high, cuts China Model 3 price

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 44.6%

BUZZ-Surges on report of potential takeover deal

** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Gains on Q3 results, upbeat outlook as at-home snacking jumps

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Up as Needham hikes PT on growth prospects

** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 32.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-JPMorgan hikes PT and estimates on positive growth trends

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: down 32.9%

BUZZ-Plunges as drug fails to meet trial main goal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.57%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.95%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.36%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.92%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.06%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

