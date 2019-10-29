US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Xerox, PG&E, Beyond Meat, Alphabet, Kellog

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer. .N

At 10:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.03% at 27,098.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 3,040.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.38% at 8,294.435. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xerox Holdings Corp <XRX.N>, up 15.4% ** Leggett & Platt Incorp <LEG.N>, up 11.2% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 9.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 11.6% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, down 5.5% ** A. O. Smith Corp <AOS.N>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 16.6% ** Xerox Holdings Corp <XRX.N>, up 15.4% ** Pg&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Grubhub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 40.5% ** Silica Hld Inc <SLCA.N>, down 29.7% ** Diebold Nixdorf Incorp <DBD.N>, down 22.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Amkor Tech Inc <AMKR.O>, up 31.6% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 24.1% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 21.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, down 22.5% ** Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O>, down 17.1% ** Orthofix Medical Inc <OFIX.O>, down 16.1% ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 40.5% BUZZ-Says innovation in takeout market "played out", shares plunge ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 17.1% BUZZ-Street View- Rising competition to limit Beyond Meat's growth ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 13.9% BUZZ-Data shows no clear winner, competition with Amgen to continue - Jefferies ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Drops as profit misses on highest-ever quarterly cost ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3% BUZZ-Up after raising 2019 earnings forecast ** Superconductor Technologies Inc SCON.N: up 28.5% BUZZ-Soars on exploring strategic alternatives ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises as Keytruda propels beat-and-raise quarter ** Steven Madden Ltd SHOO.O: up 9.9% BUZZ-Pops on profit beat, guidance hikes ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 29.7% BUZZ-Falls after wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 15% BUZZ-Restores power to 57% of customers hurt by California fires, shares rise ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 31.6% BUZZ-Set to open at over 12-year high on strong Q3 ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Falls after surprise Q3 loss on higher spending ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Sweetened by Q3 sales, profit beat ** A. O. Smith Corp AOS.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Falls as weak demand in China dents forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** The Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.2%

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 1% BUZZ-Slip as Amazon makes grocery delivery free for U.S. Prime members ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Surges on strong demand for bone marrow therapy ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Cummins shares skid as outlook darkens on lower truck production ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O: up 16.7% BUZZ-Serves better-than-expected profit, shares jump ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Set to open at 1-month high after profit beat ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Top decliner on S&P 500 as profit slumps

** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected core earnings

** NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Sees stabilization in chip demand, lifts SOX to new record ** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Loses some steam

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.53%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.07%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.02%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular