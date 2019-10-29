BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Xerox, PG&E, Beyond Meat, Alphabet, Kellog

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports, including from Google-parent Alphabet and big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer. .N

At 10:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.03% at 27,098.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 3,040.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.38% at 8,294.435. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xerox Holdings Corp <XRX.N>, up 15.4% ** Leggett & Platt Incorp <LEG.N>, up 11.2% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 9.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 11.6% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, down 5.5% ** A. O. Smith Corp <AOS.N>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 16.6% ** Xerox Holdings Corp <XRX.N>, up 15.4% ** Pg&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Grubhub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 40.5% ** Silica Hld Inc <SLCA.N>, down 29.7% ** Diebold Nixdorf Incorp <DBD.N>, down 22.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Amkor Tech Inc <AMKR.O>, up 31.6% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 24.1% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 21.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, down 22.5% ** Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O>, down 17.1% ** Orthofix Medical Inc <OFIX.O>, down 16.1% ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 40.5% BUZZ-Says innovation in takeout market "played out", shares plunge ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 17.1% BUZZ-Street View- Rising competition to limit Beyond Meat's growth ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 13.9% BUZZ-Data shows no clear winner, competition with Amgen to continue - Jefferies ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Drops as profit misses on highest-ever quarterly cost ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3% BUZZ-Up after raising 2019 earnings forecast ** Superconductor Technologies Inc SCON.N: up 28.5% BUZZ-Soars on exploring strategic alternatives ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises as Keytruda propels beat-and-raise quarter ** Steven Madden Ltd SHOO.O: up 9.9% BUZZ-Pops on profit beat, guidance hikes ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 29.7% BUZZ-Falls after wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 15% BUZZ-Restores power to 57% of customers hurt by California fires, shares rise ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 31.6% BUZZ-Set to open at over 12-year high on strong Q3 ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Falls after surprise Q3 loss on higher spending ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Sweetened by Q3 sales, profit beat ** A. O. Smith Corp AOS.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Falls as weak demand in China dents forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** The Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.2%

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 1% BUZZ-Slip as Amazon makes grocery delivery free for U.S. Prime members ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Surges on strong demand for bone marrow therapy ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Cummins shares skid as outlook darkens on lower truck production ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O: up 16.7% BUZZ-Serves better-than-expected profit, shares jump ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Set to open at 1-month high after profit beat ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Top decliner on S&P 500 as profit slumps

** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected core earnings

** NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Sees stabilization in chip demand, lifts SOX to new record ** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Loses some steam

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.53%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.07%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.02%

