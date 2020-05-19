BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Xenetic Biosciences, Dycom, Dynavax Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was largely unchanged on Tuesday, after a strong rally in the prior session, as investors sifted through a mixed batch of results from major retailers including Walmart and Home Depot. .N

At 13:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.35% at 24,511.51. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.03% at 2,953.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.58% at 9,288.802. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 6.1% ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, up 5% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 7.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 6.7% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 6.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dycom Industries Inc <DY.N>, up 21.2% ** Puxin Ltd <NEW.N>, up 18.9% ** John Hancock Mltfactor Energy ETF <JHME.N>, up 15.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc <TMBR.N>, down 31.4% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 14.6% ** Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.N, down 11.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nano Dimension Inc <NNDM.O>, up 401.4% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 84.8% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, up 29% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Gamida Cell Ltd <GMDA.O>, down 23.1% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 21.8% ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, down 18.8% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Stay-at-home winner Fastly surges ahead of share offering ** Atlas Corp ATCO.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises as BMO says stock undervalued, upgrades to "outperform" ** L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N: up 0.7% ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 0.5% ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Seaport sees good entry point for some undervalued U.S. defense stocks ** Carvana Co CVNA.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Skids on stock offering ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans for mid-stage trial of NASH fibrosis treatment ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Rises on blood cancer research deal ** Energous Corp WATT.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises on deal for wirelessly charged electronic paper display tags ** Dycom Industries Inc DY.N: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Soars after surprise profit ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMP.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Drops after Q1 revenue miss ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Falls as kidney disease specialist launches convertible debt deal ** Eagle Materials Inc EXP.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Soars to one-month high on Q4 results beat ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Barclays cuts to 'underweight' on constrained FCF outlook, leverage ** Dynavax Technologies Inc DVAX.O: up 26.6% BUZZ-Up after co says partners may begin COVID-19 vaccine trial in July ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Profit misses estimates; scraps FY outlook ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Road to profitability a long haul for pot producer - brokerage ** Arbutus Biopharama Corp ABUS.O: up 23% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from hepatitis B treatment study ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 6.4% BUZZ-Slips after pricing upsized stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Aptiv Plc APTV.N: up 4.0% BUZZ- "Longer pain but sharper recovery" - UBS ** Flotek Industries Inc FTK.N: up 16.8% BUZZ-Rises on acquisition of data and analytics firm ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Jefferies sees continued revenue growth in H2, raises PT ** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Surges as Q2 same store sales look promising ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Up after appointing new exec to advance COVID-19 vaccine program ** Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc ORIC.O: up 2% BUZZ-Guggenheim sees potential in trial cancer drug, starts with 'buy' ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on improving demand for air travel ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Set to open at 4-week high as stockpiling drives Q1 beat ** Targa Resources TRGP.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Down as Mizuho lowers 2020 estimates, cuts PT ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.6% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 0.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.3% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.5% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. banks slide as yields drop amid risk-off mood ** Danaos Corp DAC.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q1, says no impact from COVID-19 yet ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 6.4% ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O: down 8.4% ** Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS.O: down 17.0% ** Krystal Biotech Inc KRYS.O: down 3.6% ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: down 12.0% ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: down 18.8% BUZZ-Biotech blitz: Moderna, Bluebird lead $3 bln capital raise wave ** KemPharm Inc KMPH.O: up 11.2% BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees to review ADHD drug ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Gains as Benchmark raises PT, sees Q4 results beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.96%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.85%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.03%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.98%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.91%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.88%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.92%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.96%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

