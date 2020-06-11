BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wynn Resorts, Thermogenesis, U.S. Cruise Lines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the S&P 500 and the Dow set for their steepest percentage declines since April 1, as investors fretted over a new wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.90% at 25,938.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.27% at 3,085.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.38% at 9,781.708. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 2.9% ** Cabot Oil & Gas <COG.N>, up 2.2% ** Church & Dwight Co <CHD.N>, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 15.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 15.1% ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, down 13.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ambow Education Holding <AMBO.N>, up 35.9% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, up 22.3% ** MicroSectors US Big Oil Index <NRGD.N>, up 20.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, down 23.7% ** Gannett Co Inc <GCI.N>, down 23% ** Direxion Daily Regional Banks <DPST.N>, down 21.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, up 340.5% ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, up 91.2% ** Fuwei Films Holdings Co <FFHL.O>, up 37.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 31% ** Mustang Bio <MBIO.O>, down 29.3% ** Genius Brand International <GNUS.O>, down 26.4% ** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on emergency use application for COVID-19 test ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as investors munch on Just Eat Takeaway's $7.3 bln offer ** Concho Resources CXO.N: down 3.4% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Concho, EOG Resources among KeyBanc's top E&P picks ** Endo International ENDP.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Opioid lawsuit overhang resurfaces as economy reopens ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 5.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on record U.S. crude inventories, bearish Fed ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio falls after pricing upsized share offering ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: up 32.0%

BUZZ-Rises after shelving share consolidation plan ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: down 7.7% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Uber, Lyft tumble as California classifies drivers as employees ** Zillow Group ZG.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-BTIG says 'buy' on long-term prospects [nL4N2DO2GN ** Starbucks corp SBUX.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks is positioned well for long term ** Westlake Chemical WLK.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades on improving caustic soda prices ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as human trials begin for COVID-19 antibody cocktail ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-BTIG starts with 'neutral' on potential for domestic recovery ** Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Begins enrollment in COVID-19 trial, shares up ** Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue jump, narrow adjusted loss ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to begin late-stage testing of COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls on report of EU planning to file antitrust charges ** Sunlands Technology STG.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-says China education report reveals strong growth; shares rally ** Reata Pharma RETA.O: up 26.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on securing $350 mln investment for drug development ** Construction Partners ROAD.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Falls on upsized secondary stock offer ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls on $550 mln stock offer ** Brightview Holdings BV.N: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Brightview shares chopped as top holder KKR cuts stake ** Jack In the Box JACK.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up as sales growth picks up in Q3 ** Mustang Bio Inc MBIO.O: down 29.3%

BUZZ-"Bubble boy" therapy firm Mustang Bio drops after pricing stock deal ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 9.5% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 13.0% ** Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings NCLH.N: down 15.1%

BUZZ--U.S. cruise lines fall as virus cases rise; JPM remains constructive longer term ** Curis Inc CRIS.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Tumbles on discounted stock offering ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls after warning COVID-19 impact persisted into Q2 ** Arcimoto FUV.O: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Slides after revenue miss, stock sale ** ThermoGenesis THMO.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on patent applications for COVID-19 testing device ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on Boeing as air traffic recovers ** DarioHealth Corp DRIO.O: up 22.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on remote patient monitoring deals

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 5.97%

Financial

.SPSY

down 5.47%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.57%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.61%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 5.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 5.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.32%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

