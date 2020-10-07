BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Workday, Stable Road Acquisition, RedHill Biopharma, Fox Corp, Disney

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday on hopes of at least a partial deal on more fiscal stimulus after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly called off negotiations on a comprehensive bill in the previous session. .N

At 13:37 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.54% at 28,199.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.42% at 3,408.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.73% at 11,347.239. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O, up 8.4% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, up 6.4% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Everest Re Group Ltd RE.N, down 2.3% ** Hess Corp HES.N, down 2.3% ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 28.8% ** Planet Green Holdings Corp PLAG.N, up 28.3% ** Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ.N, up 15.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Green Agriculture Inc CGA.N, down 19.3% ** Hyliion Holdings Corp HYLN.N, down 9.7% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** American Resources Corp AREC.O, up 127% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, up 60.7% ** CVD Equipment Corp CVV.O, up 58% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Electro-Sensors Inc ELSE.O, down 35.8% ** Forum Merger II Corp FMCIU.O, down 17.9% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Levi Strauss: Gains on upbeat results, retail push ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.2% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 4.2% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.1% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-U.S. airlines rebound as Trump pushes for $25 bln bailout plan ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O: down 10.8% BUZZ-Drops after discounted stock offering ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Gains after raising qtrly dividend ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Shares up on nod for COVID-19 therapy trial in Israel ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Jefferies sees turnaround under new CEO, upgrades to 'buy' ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with 'hold' ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 12.6% BUZZ-Jumps after lifting H2 forecast ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades rating to "buy", hikes PT ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Pivotal raises PT to Street high on streaming domination ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 4.1% BUZZ-Slides on report of discounted equity offering ** Stable Road Acquisition Corp SRAC.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises on merger with Momentus ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises after Opdivo combo meets main goal in late-stage study ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises as unit posts strong Q3 sales ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, Q3 estimates on demand recovery ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: down 13.9% BUZZ-Drops after fourth-quarter loss ** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 14.7% BUZZ-Rises as Japan's hospital to use co's surgical system ** RAVE Restaurant Group Inc RAVE.O: up 105.3% BUZZ-Quadruples on new hiring to lead expansion ** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc CTXR.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Citius Pharma rises on licensing agreement for stem cell therapy ** AzurRx BioPharma Inc AZRX.O: flat BUZZ-Rises as CEO reassures on cash position ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Gains after applying for FDA emergency use for COVID-19 treatment ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O: up 60.7% BUZZ-Surges on contract for solar project in Rhode Island ** ARCA Biopharma Inc ABIO.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-Surges on FDA nod to begin potential COVID-19 drug trial ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Up on expanding manufacturing deal for COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 42.9% BUZZ-Surges on $10 mln commercial, agriculture projects ** Phunware Inc PHUN.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-Rises on Honeywell contracts ** Paychex Inc PAYX.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises as Q1 results beat ** RPM International Inc RPM.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Climbs on Q1 beat, bullish outlook ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Up on launch of late-stage trial of smoking cessation drug ** Ocular Therapeutix Inc OCUL.O: up 24.1% BUZZ-Rises on higher product sales in Q3 ** Element Solutions Inc ESI.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises after announcing share buyback ** Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Up on upbeat preliminary Q3 results ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Gains as Barclays upgrades to 'overweight' ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 drug study passes second safety review ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Jumps on new drug application to treat seizures, migraine ** Landec Corp LNDC.O: down 4.8% BUZZ-Falls as first-quarter loss widens ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises as FDA posts briefing documents ahead of expert panel meeting ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: flat BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with Justin Bieber ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Rises as Sachem Head builds $1.2 bln stake in co ** Quanterix Corp QTRX.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Jumps on contract to advance COVID-19 antigen test ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Rises on unveiling symptom-detecting device amid pandemic ** Vishay Intertechnology Inc VSH.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 5 months as Stifel raises to 'buy' ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 0.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 0.7% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 0.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 1.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-U.S. big banks follow gains on yields as risk sentiment rebounds ** Celanese Corp CE.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Up after increasing acetate tow prices by 5% ** OrthoPediatrics Corp KIDS.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Jumps after BTIG raises price target ** Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd TLC.O: up 27.7% BUZZ-Gains on Australia, Taiwan nod for COVID-19 therapy human trials ** Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Gains on deal with U.S. golf course operator ** American Resources Corp AREC.O: up 127.0% BUZZ-Considers strategic options for unit, shares surge ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Gains after Jefferies hikes PT ** Lamb Weston Holdings Inc LW.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-French fry seller's stock heats up after upbeat report ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.2% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-U.S. authorization for Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine unlikely before election ** Kontoor Brands KTB.N: up 8.1% BUZZ-Kontoor Brands: Gains as Barclays hikes PT, upgrades to 'overweight' ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-PTC Therapeutics: Rises after JP Morgan raises rating to overweight ** Haverty Furniture HVT.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Haverty Furniture: Hits 17-month high on strong sales ** Castor Maritime Inc CTRM.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Castor Maritime rises on securing charter agreement for new vessel ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Third Point's Loeb calls for redirecting dividend to fund content, shares rise ** HC2 Holdings Inc HCHC.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls after commencing rights offering ** Steris Plc STE.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Steris gains after brokerage raises price target ** Masimo Corp MASI.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast; Needham points to elective procedure recovery ** Fox Corp FOXA.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises as BofA hikes PT to Street high ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Musk moots idea of making half a million cars in 2020, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.63%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.06%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.45%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.06%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.73%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.37%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.38%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.