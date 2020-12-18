US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Winnebago, BioTelemetry, Fitbit Inc

Wall Street retreated from record highs on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus deal remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline, while Tesla shares hit their highest in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week..N

At 15:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.55% at 30,136.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.48% at 3,704.75 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.14% at 12,746.869. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fortinet <FTNT.O>, up 4.3% ** Mohawk Group Holdings <MHK.N>, up 2.4% ** Fortune Brn <FBHS.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fedex Corp <FDX.N>, down 5.2% ** Cabot Oil Gas <COG.N>, down 3% ** Nucor <NUE.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Curo Group Holdings <CURO.N>, up 106.1% ** Earthston Energy <ESTE.N>, up 17.2% ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, up 16.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Boqii Holding <BQ.N>, down 11.7% ** Blackberry <BB.N>, down 10.9% ** Townsquare Media Inc <TSQ.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Presidio Property Trust <SQFT.O>, up 120% ** Cyclo Therapeutics Equity Warrants <CYTHW.O>, up 71.7% ** Mereo Biopharma <MREO.O>, up 70.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MingZhu Logistics Holdings <YGMZ.O>, down 36.2% ** Virios Therapeutics <VIRI.O>, down 30.8% ** Mesoblast Limted <MESO.O>, down 31% ** United States Steel X.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 outlook disappoints ** Microsoft MSFT.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Dips after finding malicious software in systems ** Palantir Technologies PLTR.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse says well ahead of itself; downgrades ** FedEx FDX.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ- To continue good run on pandemic-led shipping boost ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls as 2021 profit forecast falls short of estimates

** BioTelemetry BEAT.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 5 yrs on $2.8 bln buyout deal ** Discovery DISCA.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Discovery: Falls as BofA cuts to 'underperform' on uncertain consumer appetite

** Winnebago WGO.N: up 8.5%

BUZZ- Rises on Q1 revenue, profit beat on strong demand

** ALJ Regional Holdings ALJJ.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Surges on swing to Q4 profit ** Darden Restaurants DRI.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Falls on weak outlook, sales miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.96%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.70%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.61%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

