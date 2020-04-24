BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Whiting Petroleum, Medigus, Pluristem Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, but declines in Intel and Boeing weighed on the blue-chip Dow Jones..N

At 11:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 23,484.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 2,798.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.03% at 8,497.058. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 8.8% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, up 6.2% ** Sysco Corp <SYY.N>, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 5.3% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, down 5.3% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 4.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Curo Group Holdings Corp CURO.N, up 18%

** Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc TRWH.N, up 15.8%

** Wayfair Inc W.N, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Moog Inc MOGB.N, down 16.6%

** Hertz Global <HTZ.N, down 11%

** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N, down 9.7% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mesoblast Limted <MESO.O>, up 130.9% ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 68.1% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** National Energy Services Reunited Corp NESR.O, down 15.5% ** Limelight Networks Inc <LLNW.O>, down 13.7% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants BVXVW.O, down 13.4% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Verizon ticks lower after pulling 2020 revenue forecast ** BioSig Technologies Inc BSGM.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-BioSig: Jumps after unit seeks human trial clearance for COVID-19 therapy ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 32.7%

BUZZ-Whiting Petroleum: Plunges after filing chapter 11 reorganization plan ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Freeport-McMoRan: Rises on costs cuts, smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Terex Corp TEX.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Terex Corp falls as Credit Suisse downgrades to 'neutral' ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics: Mizuho raises PT on COVID-19 testing potential ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-XPO Logistics: Up as Suntrust raises PT on ability to weather coronavirus storm ** Midland States Bancorp Inc MSBI.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Midland States Bancorp slumps after earnings ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-AT&T: Rises after naming John Stankey as new CEO ** Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Tyson Foods: Bernstein downgrades on disruptions to production ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Emergent BioSolutions: Up on deal to manufacture J&J's potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Eldorado Resorts rises on deal to sell two properties for $155 mln ** People's United Financial Inc PBCT.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-People's United Financial Inc: Rises on better-than-expected quarterly profit ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Tonix Pharma rises on enrollment in study on muscular disorder treatment ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Gold Fields: Gains after revised 2020 guidance shows minimal COVID impact ** Host Hotels and Resorts Inc HST.N: up 1.3% ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-BTIG lifts Host Hotels, Pebblebrook to 'buy' on hopes for economic recovery ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: up 68.1% BUZZ-Medigus: Soars on marketing partnership with Polyrizon ** PPG Industries PPG.N: down 0.6% BUZZ-PPG Industries: Downturn in aero, industrial sectors keeps CS on sidelines ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Zoom: Set for record high; to join Nasdaq 100 index ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.6% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Verizon dips up ahead of earnings ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: Eli Lilly's fundamentals remains strong amid coronavirus rout ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus clouds Intel's H2 visibility ** J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP.N: down 11.2% BUZZ-J.C. Penney: Drops on report co in advanced talks for bankruptcy financing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-AbbVie: Allergan deal to boost visibility; growth dilution to be of focus - RBC ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Workday Inc: Cowen downgrades citing heightened challenges from the virus ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 21.0% BUZZ-Pluristem: Surges after securing 50 mln euros to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Snap edges higher after pricing upsized $850 mln convertible debt deal ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-American Express: Rises as cost controls drive profit beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.74%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.43%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.23%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.31%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.87%

