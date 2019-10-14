BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Whiting Petroleum, Delta Air Lines, Aecom

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell back on Monday as hopes of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war were dashed by a report that China wanted more talks before signing a partial deal announced by President Donald Trump on Friday. .N

At 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 26,711. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.24% at 2,963.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.25% at 7,839.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC.N, up 9.4% ** Ennis Inc EBF.N, up 9.3% ** Aecom ACM.N, up 7.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, down 6.9% ** Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS TKC.N, down 5% ** Spirit Mta Reit SMTA.N, down 4.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, up 62.7% ** Mict Inc MICT.O, up 31.1% ** China Recycling Energy Corp CREG.O, up 23.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc YTEN.O, down 13.1% ** Neurometrix Inc NURO.O, down 8.9% ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, down 7.7% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gas, NGL pricing headwinds to continue in Q3 - JP Morgan ** Fastenal Company FAST.O: down 2% premarket BUZZ-Slips following best one-day surge since 1987 ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Stephens sees tough 2020 on soft industry backdrop, rising costs ** Aecom ACM.N: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-AECOM: Rises on move to sell management services unit for $2.41 bln

(Compiled by Trisha Roy)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.