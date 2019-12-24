BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-WESCO International, Soleno, NewLink Genetics, Correvio Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to trade near record highs heading into the Christmas break on Tuesday, fueled by optimism over improving trade relations between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 9:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 28,571. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.03% at 3,228.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 8,731.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kingsway Financial Services Inc <KFS.N>, up 8.9% ** WESCO International Inc <WCC.N>, up 8.1% ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 4.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** ASE Technology Holding Co <ASX.N>, down 7.5% ** Precision Drilling Corp <PDS.TO>, down 6.1% ** NGL Energy Partners LP <NGL.N>, down 6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Soleno Therapeutics Inc <SLNO.O>, up 18.9% ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc <PTI.O>, up 16.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, down 96.9% ** Verisign Inc <VRSN.O>, down 22% ** Quicklogic Corp <QUIK.O>, down 14.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises for fourth day as RBC sets Street high price target ** Cel-Sci Corp CVM.A: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ- Drops on discounted stock offering ** NewLink Genetics NLNK.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises on licensing deal for its cancer treatment ** Kodiak Sciences KOD.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ- J.P. Morgan starts coverage with "Overweight" ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ- Raymond James says Dupixent to offset pressure on legacy Eylea ** Correvio Pharma CORV.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ- Falls after FDA declines to approve heart drug ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ- Raymond James sees new growth areas, starts coverage with "market perform"

