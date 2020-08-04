BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Werner Enterprises, DBV Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock futures pulled back on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuelled recession. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.14% at 26,522. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 3,282, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.22% at 11,020.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CURO Group Holdings Corp <CURO.K>, up 25.0% ** Bluelinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 22.4% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, up 21.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 11.9% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.K>, down 7.8% ** Southern Copper Corp <SCCO.K>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 279.3% ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc <COCP.O>, up 43.2% ** Ossen Innovation Co Ltd <OSN.O>, up 33.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 32.7% ** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd <GRIN.O>, down 27.2% ** Avinger Inc <AVGR.O>, down 26.5% ** Werner Enterprises Inc WERN.O: up 0.6% premarket ** Kirby Corp KEX.N: down 1.7% premarket ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 0.4% premarket ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs sees potential growth for U.S. transporters ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 32.7% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines approval of peanut allergy patch

