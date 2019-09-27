BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo, LATAM Airlines, Las Vegas Sands

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped on Friday, pulled lower by a slide in Micron shares after the chipmaker blamed U.S.-China trade tensions for its downbeat first-quarter profit forecast, but gains in financials kept the Dow in positive territory. .N

At 10:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.10% at 26,917.55. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.10% at 2,974.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.38% at 7,999.907. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, up 4.2% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, up 3.1% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O, down 9% ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N, down 4.8% ** Lam Research LRCX.O, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Latam Airlines Group SA LTM.N, up 31.3% ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, up 19.7% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, down 7.7% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N, down 7.7% ** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N, down 7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 17.4% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA.O, up 14.4% ** Gravity Co Ltd GRVY.O, up 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE.O, down 28.1% ** Gulf Island Fabrication IncGIFI.O, down 13% ** Boxwood Merger Corp BWMCU.O, down 12.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 4.2% ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Wells Fargo gains after naming BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Investors take a spill on Peloton as IPO market becomes more challenging ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N: up 31.3% BUZZ-LATAM Airlines: Set for over 6-month high after Delta buys stake ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 5.4% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands set to join S&P 500; shares rise ** Progress Software Corp PRGS.O: down 9.6% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 revenue forecast ** Box Inc BOX.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls after JPM cuts to "underweight" on rising competition ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-RBC cuts PT on China, India risks ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: Micron forecast downbeat but 2H demand trends solid ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Surges on promising trial of eye disease treatment ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 14.7% BUZZ-Surges on sale of units ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Falls on gloomy profit forecast ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.1% ** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa GOL.N: down 6.4% BUZZ-Dips after losing Chilean partner LATAM to Delta ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Up after Guggenheim's upgrades to 'buy' ** JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Stephens raises PT on "stable" demand ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Stifel cuts PT to Street low ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Match lights up after Evercore upgrades stock ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-BofAML starts coverage, says analysis suggests more upside

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.43%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.63%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

flat

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.37%

