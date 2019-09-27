Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo, LATAM Airlines, Box, BNY Mellon

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The S&P and the Nasdaq fell on Friday after news that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investments into China. .N

At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.05% at 26,878.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.30% at 2,968.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.58% at 7,983.885. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, up 4.1% ** Cimarex Energy <XEC.N>, up 2.8% ** E*Trade Financial Corpp <ETFC.OQ>, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 9.8% ** Lam Research Corp <LRCX.O>, down 4.6% ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** LATAM Airlns Group <LTM.N>, up 30.2% ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, up 24.9% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co <MCF.N>, up 21.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 10.2% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc <NOVA.N>, down 8.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, up 22.5% ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc <TLSA.O>, up 20.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc <CNCE.O>, down 37.5% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, down 17.4% ** Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc <PIRS.O>, down 17.4% ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Peloton backpedals further, Endeavor pulls plug as IPO market sours ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 9.8% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 1.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Street View: Micron forecast downbeat but 2H demand trends solid ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N: up 30.2% BUZZ-LATAM Airlines: Set for over 6-month high after Delta buys stake ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands set to join S&P 500; shares rise ** Progress Software Corp PRGS.O: down 9.4% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 revenue forecast ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Up on promising results from eczema drug trial ** Box Inc BOX.N: down 5.8% BUZZ-Falls after JPM cuts to "underweight" on rising competition ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Gains after naming BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Surges on promising trial of eye disease treatment ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Surges on sale of units ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 4.1% BUZZ-Falls on gloomy profit forecast ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Vertical Research downgrades to "hold" on limited upside ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Up after Guggenheim's upgrades to 'buy' ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 2.7% BUZZ-Stifel cuts PT to Street low ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Match lights up after Evercore upgrades stock ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-BofAML starts coverage, says analysis suggests more upside ** Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX.O: down 7.9% BUZZ-Down after J.P. Morgan downgrades to "underweight" ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises after Bank of America upgrades to "buy" ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: down 2.5% ** Kinross Gold Inc KGC.N: down 5.5% ** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 5.3% ** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HMY.N: down 5.2% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 3.4% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 2.2% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Gold miners lose shine as dollar strengthens ** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N: down 6.4% BUZZ-Drops after short-seller alleges fraud ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises after BAML upgrades to 'buy' ** Luminex Corp LMNX.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls as J.P. Morgan downgrades to "underweight" ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-BNY Mellon tumbles after CEO Scharf departs

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.25%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.33%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.62%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

(Compiled by C Nivedita, Ayanti Bera and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

