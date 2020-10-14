BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wells Fargo, Interpace Biosciences, Bank of America, Novan

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Wednesday, supported by technology stocks, as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. banks. .N

At 10:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.22% at 28,742.61, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.24% at 3,520.53, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.27% at 11,895.732. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 11.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, up 4.5% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.OQ>, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N>, down 3.7% ** Bank Of America Corp <BAC.N>, down 3.2% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 16.9% ** Concho Resources Inc <CXO.N>, up 11.2% ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 10.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Amc Entertat Hld <AMC.N>, down 18.5% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 16.1% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc <MDRR.O>, up 278.1% ** Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc <IDXG.O>, up 62.8% ** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc <MDRX.O>, up 29.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 46.1% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 14.5% ** Lazydays Holdings Inc <LAZY.O>, down 12.1% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 11.2% BUZZ- Rises on report ConocoPhillips in takeover talks ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Customers will be keen to jump on Apple's iPhone 5G bandwagon ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Royal Caribbean ticks up after co prices equity, convertible debt deals ** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc MDRX.O: up 29.8% BUZZ- Surges after agreeing to sell CarePort Health unit for $1.35 bln ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 3.2% BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit drops on COVID-19 hit

** Goldman Sachs Group GS.N: up 0.4% BUZZ- Rises as Q3 profit nearly doubles due to trading surge ** Novan NOVN.O: up 33.0% BUZZ- Rises after treatment shows promise in treating COVID-19 ** Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O: up 4.9% BUZZ- Berenberg sees scope to turn on "growth engine" ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: up 62.8% BUZZ- Rises as probe finds no evidence of illegal acts ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.7% BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit more than halves ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 9.1% BUZZ- Jumps on upbeat Q3 revenue outlook ** Humanigen HGEN.O: up 7.3% BUZZ- HC Wainwright begins coverage with 'buy', shares rise ** Nio NIO.N: up 16.9% BUZZ- Jumps after JP Morgan turns bullish, triples PT to Street-high ** Nautilus NLS.N: up 2.6% BUZZ- Gains after Truist Securities lifts PT on strong demand outlook ** SS&C Technologies SSNC.O: up 1.0% BUZZ- D.A. Davidson raises PT on hopes of upbeat Q3 results ** Energy Focus EFOI.O: up 14.8% BUZZ- Surges on launching advanced disinfection products

** Taiwan Liposome TLC.O: up 5.2% BUZZ- Up on starting early-stage study of COVID-19 treatment ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ- Up as oral vaccine candidate protects hamsters against COVID-19 ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: down 12.1%

BUZZ- Slides on stock offering plans ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Moderna gets EU nod to submit COVID-19 vaccine marketing application, shares rise ** Vericel Corp VCEL.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ- Preliminary Q3 revenue up 5%, shares rise ** cbdMD YCBD.A: up 3.9%

BUZZ- Up as FY sales likely to double on lockdown demand

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit misses Street estimate ** Harmony Biosciences Holdings HRMY.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ- Up as FDA approves expanded use of sleep disorder drug

** Boeing BA.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ- Rises as brokerage sees grounding of 737 MAX lifting in Q4

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.32%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.52%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.38%

