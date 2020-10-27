US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Weidai, Catabasis, Energy Transfer, Sandridge Energy

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500's worst day in a month as investors geared up for a deluge of corporate earnings while bracing for volatility ahead of Election Day..N

At 6:46 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 27,639. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.46% at 3,409, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.57% at 11,557.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 16.1% ** Ranger Energy Services, Inc. <RNGR.N>, up 14.0% ** K12 Inc <LRN.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Sandridge Energy <SD.N>, down 7% ** Energy Transfer LP<ET.N>, down 6.5% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Insignia Systems Inc <ISIG.O>, up 48.4% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 19.0% ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc <PTI.O>, up 18.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc <CATB.O>, down 66.2% ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 12.5% ** CLPS Inc <CLPS.O>, down 9.5% ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. ARPO.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Aerpio jumps as mid-stage trial of razuprotafib in COVID-19 patients underway ** -American International Group < AIG.N >: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-American International Group: Up on business unit spin-off plans, new CEO appointment ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Twilio Inc: Falls on Q4 loss forecast ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Chegg Inc: Down as Q3 loss widens ** TriNet Group TNET.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-TriNet Group: Jumps as Q3 results top expectations ** Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.CATB.O: down 66.2% premarket BUZZ-Catabasis Pharma: Eyes record low as muscle disorder drug fails late-stage study ** Trxade Group Inc.MEDS.O: up 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Trxade Group: Surges as Q3 revenue beats on higher PPE kit sales ** AudioCodes Ltd AUDC.O: up 10.5% premarket BUZZ-AudioCodes: Jumps on third-quarter revenue, profit beat

