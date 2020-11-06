BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Weed stocks, U.S. homebuilders, Livent, CVS Health

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes took a breather on Friday after sharp gains this week as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in a nail-biting election, while the monthly jobs report underlined the economic challenge facing America's next president. .N

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.04% at 28,377.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.12% at 3,506.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.15% at 11,872.497. The top S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** News Corp <NWS.O>, up 9.4% ** CVS Health Corp <CVS.N>, up 8.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Flowserve Corp <FLS.N>, down 8.2% ** Electronic Arts Inc <EA.O>, down 7.8% ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 66.5% ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, up 44.7% ** Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc <CPS.N>, up 35.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Quotient Technology Inc <QUOT.N>, down 19.3% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, down 19% ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 17.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tilray Inc <TLRY.O>, up 30.4% ** The Trade Desk Inc <TTD.O>, up 28.2% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, up 26.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 68.6% ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc <GBT.O>, down 35.4% ** AutoWeb Inc <AUTO.O>, down 25.4% ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: down 2.6% ** Tri Pointe TPH.N: down 3.7% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: down 2.3% ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 1.5% ** KB Home KBH.N: down 3.0% ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders: Drop after data shows U.S. job growth slows in October ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Drops after results, outlook disappoint ** Peloton PTON.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Brokerages turn bullish after upbeat Q1, shares up ** Axon Enterprises AAXN.O: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Taser maker Axon surges to record high after strong Q3 report ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 revenue miss ** HubSpot HUBS.N: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Surges on slew of PT hikes after upbeat Q3 ** Livent LTHM.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Posts biggest gain in over 1-1/2 years on extending Tesla contract ** Molecular Templates MTEM.O: down 18.4%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA puts cancer studies on hold after death of patient ** Pluralsight PS.O: down 22.6%

BUZZ-Plunges after Q3 billings miss estimate, brokerages cut PTs ** Sunrun RUN.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Roth Capital sees bright outlook, hikes PT ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: up 11.8% ** Cronos CRON.O: up 16.8% ** Tilray TLRY.O: up 30.4% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 66.5%

BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge as Biden edges closer to win ** AIG AIG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on plans for IPO or stake sale of life and retirement unit ** Marriott MAR.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises after surprise profit on travel rebound ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs after Q3 results ** Trade Desk TTD.O: up 28.2%

BUZZ-Eyes record high on results, forecast beat; Wall Street hikes PTs ** Full House Resorts Inc FLL.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Surges on surprise quarterly profit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data on antibody to treat graft-versus-host disease ** Tanger Factory Outlet SKT.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Gains on surprise Q3 profit ** Mogo MOGO.O: up 32.1%

BUZZ-Soars as platform supports use of Apple Pay, Google Pay ** Maxar Technologies MAXR.N: down 19.0%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Hershey HSY.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Surges after raising full-year bookings forecast ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q3 results ** Dish Network DISH.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Set for best day in three months on upbeat quarter ** Flagstar Bancorp FBC.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Dips as top investor sells remaining stake ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 13.9% BUZZ-Jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Cloudflare Inc NET.N: up 22.2% BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3, PT hikes ** Charles & Colvard LTD CTHR.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Shines on Q1 revenue beat ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: down 8.7% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Humanigen Inc HGEN.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 drug development deal with U.S. DoD ** At Home Group HOME.N: down 7.8% BUZZ-Drops as Morgan Stanley shops large block ** GoPro GPRO.O: up 20.7% BUZZ-Set to hit near three-year high as Q3 results beat ** CVS Health CVS.N: up 8.4% BUZZ-Surges on Q3 profit beat, CEO change ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 13.0% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat, PT hikes ** Assembly Biosciences ASMB.O: down 68.6% BUZZ-Plunges as lead hepatitis drug fails mid-stage study ** Disney DIS.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls as co delays release of "Death on the Nile" ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 11.0% BUZZ-Rises as Alibaba, Richemont look to $1.1 bln ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Falls as Q2 sales miss estimates ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 11.8% BUZZ-Shares rise after stellar Q3 ** Beckton Dickinson BDX.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Analysts bullish after Q3 profit beat ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba will bank on investments, cloud business for long run ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Shares drop on dour results ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Street View: Bristol Myers' growth outlook remains positive ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 10.5% BUZZ-JPM says iRhythm well-positioned to weather COVID-19 hit, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.52%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.60%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.42%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.09%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.14%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.35%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.