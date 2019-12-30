BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wave Life Sciences, Savara Inc, Tesla, Briggs & Stratton

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks looked set to hold on to recent gains on the penultimate day of the decade, after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and put the S&P 500 on course for its best year since 2013. .N

At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.10% at 28,638. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,242.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 8,793.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 21.1% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 14.3% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp <BGG.N>, up 11.7% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Best Inc <BEST.N>, down 8.9% ** Pacific Coast Oil <ROYT.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, up 126.1% ** Savara Inc <SVRA.O>, up 86.7% ** Dare Bioscience Inc <DARE.O>, up 19.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 33.3% ** CPI Card Group Inc <PMTS.O>, down 20.7% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 12% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit versus year-ago loss ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says margin quality to remain key for Tesla, raises PT ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on C$1 bln sale of space robotics unit Satellite imagery company Maxar to sell Canadian unit for C$1 bln ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 21.1% premarket BUZZ- Shares of Tesla-rival Nio rise as co expects higher deliveries in Q4 Higher EV demand drives Tesla-rival Nio's quarterly sales beat, shares rise ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 126.1% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high as acne drug succeeds studies ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of pancreatic cancer test ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 33.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after genetic drug trial result disappoints

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

