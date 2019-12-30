US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wave Life Sciences, Savara Inc, Tesla, Briggs & Stratton

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks looked set to hold on to recent gains on the penultimate day of the decade, after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and put the S&P 500 on course for its best year since 2013. .N

At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.10% at 28,638. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.15% at 3,242.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 8,793.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 21.1% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 14.3% ** Briggs & Stratton Corp <BGG.N>, up 11.7% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Best Inc <BEST.N>, down 8.9% ** Pacific Coast Oil <ROYT.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, up 126.1% ** Savara Inc <SVRA.O>, up 86.7% ** Dare Bioscience Inc <DARE.O>, up 19.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 33.3% ** CPI Card Group Inc <PMTS.O>, down 20.7% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 12% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit versus year-ago loss ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says margin quality to remain key for Tesla, raises PT ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on C$1 bln sale of space robotics unit Satellite imagery company Maxar to sell Canadian unit for C$1 bln ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 21.1% premarket BUZZ- Shares of Tesla-rival Nio rise as co expects higher deliveries in Q4 Higher EV demand drives Tesla-rival Nio's quarterly sales beat, shares rise ** Sol Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 126.1% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high as acne drug succeeds studies ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of pancreatic cancer test ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 33.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after genetic drug trial result disappoints

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular