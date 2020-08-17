BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Washington Prime, Abeona Therapeutics, Principia Biopharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season, while investors continued to watch for the S&P 500 to breach record-high levels..N

At 08:27 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,859. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.32% at 3,372.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.67% at 11,208.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CooTek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, up 17.6% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, up 17.5% ** American Renal Associates Holdings Inc <ARA.N>, up 10.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Regis Corporation <RGS.N>, down 12% ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 9.1% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, down 8.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Stein Mart Inc <SMRT.O>, up 155.9% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Equity Warrants <OXBRW.O>, up 77.5% ** CureVac AG <CVAC.O>, up 43.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Unity Biotechnology Inc <UBX.O>, down 54.5% ** Spar Group Inc <SGRP.O>, down 16.4% ** Taiwan Liposome <TLC.O>, down 15.7% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after starting mid-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa BUZZ-Animal data from Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine most encouraging - SVB Leerink ** Washington Prime Group Inc WPG.N: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on modifying credit facilities ** Principia Biopharma Inc PRNB.O: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high after Sanofi's $3.7 bln buyout deal ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement for gene therapy

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on deal with UAE stem cell firm to develop therapies ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on sales beat as more customers shop during COVID-19 ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Buffett takes stake, gold prices rise ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts coverage with 'overweight' rating ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: down 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on internal probe, delay in quarterly filing

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.