BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Warner Music, Boeing, Pliant Therapeutics

U.S. stocks rise, led by a jump in Boeing shares, on Wednesday, with investors hopeful of a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump amid continuing social unrest in the country. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.57% at 26,146.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.06% at 3,113.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.53% at 9,658.833. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Simon Property Group <SPG.N>, up 13.9% ** Microchip Technology <MCHP.OQ>, up 11.9% ** Kimco Realty Corp <KIM.N>, up 10.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, down 6.3% ** Tyson Foods <TSN.N>, down 5.1% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ashford Inc <AINC.N>, up 46% ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, up 38.3% ** Rayonier Inc <RYAM.N>, up 25.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Laredo Petroleum <LPI.N>, down 15.7% ** Direxion Daily S&P500 Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 14.7% ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, down 12.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fsd Pharma <HUGE.O>, up 164.7% ** Genius Brnds International <GNUS.O>, up 76.6% ** Cassav Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 69.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Hebron Technology Co <HEBT.O>, down 27.7% ** Evofem Biosciences <EVFM.O>, down 25.1% ** Ameri Holdings <AMRH.O>, down 21.8% ** Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX.O: up 50.6%

BUZZ- Novartis NASH drug partner Pliant Therapeutics surges in debut ** GSX Techedu Inc GSX.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ- Shares pop as co rebuts fraud allegations ** Warner Music Group Inc WMG.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ- IPO a hit with investors ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ- Rises after Daniel Loeb's Third point discloses stake

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ- In talks with Kim Kardashian for cosmetics line, shares jump ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Zoom's growth trajectory was impressive, but 'what's next? ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ- Jumps after extending partnership with NY health department ** Reinsurance Group of America RGA.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ- Falls on $500 mln stock offering ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ- Set to open at over 9-month high on surprise profit ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 6.8% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 7.1% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 10.5% ** SouthWest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ- U.S. airlines: Cowen sees 20% drop in fleets, pilot workforce after COVID-19 ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ- SVB Leerink sees $7 bln sales from COVID-19 drug, upgrades ** Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ- SunTrust raises to "buy" on better margins, lower COVID-19 risk ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: down 25.1%

BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 12.0%

BUZZ- gains as Q1 forecast above Wall Street's ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O: up 164.7%

BUZZ- Surges on FDA nod to design study for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ- Up as Jefferies raises rating to 'buy', citing stable H2 ** RTW Retailwinds Inc RTW.N: down 42.0%

BUZZ- Falls after co warns of bankruptcy filing ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ- Stay-at-home winner Glu Mobile falls on stock offering plans ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 15.8%

BUZZ- Rises on strong online sales, demand recovery ** Syneos Health SYNH.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ- Rises as Q2 forecast above Wall St estimates ** Secoo Holding SECO.O: up 55.0%

BUZZ-: Eyes best day ever on $100 mln investment from Qudian

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.07%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.71%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.41%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.18%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.21%

