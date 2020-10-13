US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Amazon, Micron

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trials weighed, while the Nasdaq rose ahead of major events scheduled for Apple and Amazon.com. .N

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.16% at 28,790.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,529.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.03% at 11,879.838. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 4.2% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 3.3% ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 9.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.2% ** Fastenal Co <FAST.O>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pedevco Corp <PED.N>, up 65.9% ** Ethan Allen <ETH.N>, up 16.7% ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 12.1% ** Ternium SA <TX.N>, down 10.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 71.4% ** Ebang International Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 21.6% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 17.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Loop Industries <LOOP.O>, down 33.2% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 33% ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 30.4% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.8% BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.2% BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 2.4% BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Cognizant: Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' on growth trends ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 5.3% BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 9.5% BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 33.0% BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 3.4% BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 2.0% BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 7.8% BUZZ- Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 2.8% BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 6.0% BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 15.6% BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine ** Peck Company PECK.O: up 12.7% BUZZ- Surges on $7.6 mln solar project contracts ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 4%

BUZZ- Up on forming team to explore combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon Inc AMZN.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ- Shares rise as 'Prime Day' kicks off ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: down 33.2%

BUZZ- Sinks as Hindenburg Research reveals short position ** Dynavax DVAX.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ- Rises as COVID-19 vaccine using co's booster gets subsidy in Taiwan ** Delta Air DAL.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 revenue slides, co delays target to halt cash burn ** PMV Pharma PMVP.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Rises as FDA grants fast track tag to cancer drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.72%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC DIS MU EOG RCL NCLH FAST PED ETH SOS EBS TX MDGS EBON ALT LOOP GOSS WAFU JNJ BLK CTSH BYND AXGT AMC FAMI FL VXRT PECK NVAX AMZN DVAX DAL PMVP

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular