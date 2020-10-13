BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Amazon, Micron

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower as a pause in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trials weighed, while the Nasdaq rose ahead of major events scheduled for Apple and Amazon.com. .N

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.16% at 28,790.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,529.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.03% at 11,879.838. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 4.2% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 3.3% ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 9.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 6.2% ** Fastenal Co <FAST.O>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pedevco Corp <PED.N>, up 65.9% ** Ethan Allen <ETH.N>, up 16.7% ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Emergent BioSolutions Inc <EBS.N>, down 12.1% ** Ternium SA <TX.N>, down 10.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 71.4% ** Ebang International Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 21.6% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 17.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Loop Industries <LOOP.O>, down 33.2% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 33% ** Wah Fu Education Group Limited <WAFU.O>, down 30.4% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.8% BUZZ- Falls on halting COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 4.2% BUZZ- Up after reorganization puts streaming back in focus ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 2.4% BUZZ- Rises on strong Q3 profit ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Cognizant: Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' on growth trends ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 5.3% BUZZ- Falls on report of Bernstein downgrade ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 9.5% BUZZ- Slides on planned $1 bln capital raise ** Gossamer Bio GOSS.O: down 33.0% BUZZ- Slips after drug fails asthma and rhinosinusitis study ** Micron Technology MU.O: up 3.4% BUZZ- Gains as brokerage upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Axovant AXGT.O: up 2.0% BUZZ- Rises after FDA grants rare pediatric disease tag to gene therapy ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 7.8% BUZZ- Falls on flagging depleted cash reserves ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 2.8% BUZZ- Rises on follow-on order for exports to Canada ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 6.0% BUZZ- BofA sees strong holiday season momentum, upgrades ** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 15.6% BUZZ- Rises as co begins human trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine ** Peck Company PECK.O: up 12.7% BUZZ- Surges on $7.6 mln solar project contracts ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 4%

BUZZ- Up on forming team to explore combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon Inc AMZN.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ- Shares rise as 'Prime Day' kicks off ** Loop Industries LOOP.O: down 33.2%

BUZZ- Sinks as Hindenburg Research reveals short position ** Dynavax DVAX.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ- Rises as COVID-19 vaccine using co's booster gets subsidy in Taiwan ** Delta Air DAL.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ- Falls as Q3 revenue slides, co delays target to halt cash burn ** PMV Pharma PMVP.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ- Rises as FDA grants fast track tag to cancer drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.26%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.72%

