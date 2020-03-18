BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Roku, Walmart, Blue Apron, airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's four-week slump deepened and the Dow Jones Industrials was set to surrender all its "Trump-bump" gains on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to bring the U.S. economic activity to a grinding halt. .N

At 14:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 9.81% at 19,153.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 8.30% at 2,319.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 8.08% at 6,741.985. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, up 5.3% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 4.9% ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 39% ** Alaska Air Group Inc <ALK.N>, down 37.6% ** Hartford Financial Services Group Inc <HIG.N>, down 35.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 113.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc <MITT.N>, down 64.6% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 61.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, up 305.9% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 111.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Diversified Healthcare Trust <DHCNI.O>, down 64.5% ** Diversified Healthcare Trust <DHCNL.O>, down 60.3% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHON.O>, down 58.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 13.4%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 18.9%

** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 13.9%

** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 17.5%

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 16.8%

** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 17.0%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 7.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 30.5%

BUZZ-Energy companies fall as U.S. crude prices plunge to 17-year low

** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 18.1%

** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: down 33.1%

** Anglogold Ashanti AU.N: down 19.3%

** Yamana Gold AUY.N: down 11.7%

** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 10.6%

** Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Gold stocks track fall in bullion prices as coronavirus fears rise ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Shares tumble on movie postponement ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Fox sells 5% Roku stake to finance Tubi TV acquisition BUZZ-Roku falls after Fox sells its stake to finance Tubi deal ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after suspending 2020 profit outlook ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Falls after warning on Q1 loss due to virus outbreak ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to advance coronavirus vaccine development ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Seeks life support for industry, plummets to 82-month low ** IMV Inc IMV.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Set for the best day on progress in coronavirus drug development ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 32.0%

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: down 25.0%

BUZZ-Fall on travel executives' call for $250 bln lifeline ** Can Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership plans for developing COVID-19 treatment ** Nio NIO.N: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Tesla challenger Nio's shares drop on going concern warning ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 33.2%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 28.5%

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 24.0%

** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 30.2%

** American Airlines AAL.O: down 26.4%

** Delta Airlines DAL.N: down 29.9%

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 32.2%

** United Airlines UAL.O: down 32.1%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 13.0%

** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 28.3%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 15.5%

** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 35.9%

** Melco Resorts MLCO.O: down 6.5%

** McDonald's MCD.N: down 14.8%

** Yum Brands YUM.N: down 10.2%

** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 13.5%

** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N: down 19.0%

** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: down 16.3%

** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: down 10.7%

** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: down 8.9%

** Expedia EXPE.O: down 15.1%

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 24.9%

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Hotels, airlines, cruises and restaurants fall on fears of COVID-19 fallout ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 11.9%

** JPMorgan JPM.N: down 10.9%

** Citi C.N: down 18.3%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 7.0%

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 9.5%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 16.8%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks slip amid broad market selloff ** AZUL SA AZUL.N: down 34.4%

BUZZ-Plunges as coronavirus pandemic weighs ** Pinterest PINS.N: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Falls after J.P.Morgan cuts PT ** Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA declines to approve anti-seizure drug ** Safehold Inc SAFE.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Slides on upsized stock offering ** General Mills GIS.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 sales miss outweighs 2020 profit forecast raise ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises on 'orphan drug' status for autoimmune therapy ** Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on cancer study collaboration with Pfizer ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high amid broader market selloff ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 23.2%

** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 18.2%

** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Detroit Three hit fresh lows as coronavirus outbreak disrupts production USN ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Surges after BofA says co well positioned in COVID-19 environment ** Teck Resources TECK.N: down 27.4%

BUZZ-Drops on temprary suspension of construction work at Chile copper project ** Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH.O: down 53.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after borrowing cash amid virus outbreak ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Up on offering free home delivery during virus pandemic ** Progyny Inc PGNY.O: down 24.5% BUZZ-Slumps after withdrawing 2020 forecast on coronavirus fears ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: up 113.7% BUZZ-Surges 150% as expectations grow around delivery cos ** Ventas Inc VTR.N: down 35.0% ** Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA.O: down 24.7% ** CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE.O: down 23.4% ** Welltower Inc WELL.N: down 21.8% BUZZ-Senior living stocks continue to crater as pandemic spreads ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: down 10.1% BUZZ-Extends fall as pandemic sparks fears over Allergan deal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 8.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 9.92%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 5.86%

Energy

.SPNY

down 15.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 11.65%

Health

.SPXHC

down 6.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 12.86%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 8.60%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 11.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 7.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 6.26%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

