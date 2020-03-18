US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Roku, Walmart, Blue Apron, airlines

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's four-week slump deepened and the Dow Jones Industrials was set to surrender all its "Trump-bump" gains on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to bring the U.S. economic activity to a grinding halt. .N

At 14:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 9.81% at 19,153.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 8.30% at 2,319.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 8.08% at 6,741.985. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, up 5.3% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 4.9% ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.O>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 39% ** Alaska Air Group Inc <ALK.N>, down 37.6% ** Hartford Financial Services Group Inc <HIG.N>, down 35.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 113.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc <MITT.N>, down 64.6% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc <IVR.N>, down 61.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, up 305.9% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 111.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Diversified Healthcare Trust <DHCNI.O>, down 64.5% ** Diversified Healthcare Trust <DHCNL.O>, down 60.3% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHON.O>, down 58.6% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 13.4%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 18.9%

** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 13.9%

** Occidental Corp OXY.N: down 17.5%

** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 16.8%

** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 17.0%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 7.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 30.5%

BUZZ-Energy companies fall as U.S. crude prices plunge to 17-year low

** Harmony Gold HMY.N: down 18.1%

** Sibanye Gold SBSW.N: down 33.1%

** Anglogold Ashanti AU.N: down 19.3%

** Yamana Gold AUY.N: down 11.7%

** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 10.6%

** Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Gold stocks track fall in bullion prices as coronavirus fears rise ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Shares tumble on movie postponement ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Fox sells 5% Roku stake to finance Tubi TV acquisition BUZZ-Roku falls after Fox sells its stake to finance Tubi deal ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after suspending 2020 profit outlook ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Falls after warning on Q1 loss due to virus outbreak ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to advance coronavirus vaccine development ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Seeks life support for industry, plummets to 82-month low ** IMV Inc IMV.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Set for the best day on progress in coronavirus drug development ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 32.0%

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: down 25.0%

BUZZ-Fall on travel executives' call for $250 bln lifeline ** Can Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership plans for developing COVID-19 treatment ** Nio NIO.N: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Tesla challenger Nio's shares drop on going concern warning ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 33.2%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 28.5%

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 24.0%

** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: down 30.2%

** American Airlines AAL.O: down 26.4%

** Delta Airlines DAL.N: down 29.9%

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 32.2%

** United Airlines UAL.O: down 32.1%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 13.0%

** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 28.3%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 15.5%

** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 35.9%

** Melco Resorts MLCO.O: down 6.5%

** McDonald's MCD.N: down 14.8%

** Yum Brands YUM.N: down 10.2%

** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 13.5%

** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N: down 19.0%

** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: down 16.3%

** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: down 10.7%

** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: down 8.9%

** Expedia EXPE.O: down 15.1%

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 24.9%

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Hotels, airlines, cruises and restaurants fall on fears of COVID-19 fallout ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 11.9%

** JPMorgan JPM.N: down 10.9%

** Citi C.N: down 18.3%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 7.0%

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 9.5%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 16.8%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks slip amid broad market selloff ** AZUL SA AZUL.N: down 34.4%

BUZZ-Plunges as coronavirus pandemic weighs ** Pinterest PINS.N: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Falls after J.P.Morgan cuts PT ** Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA declines to approve anti-seizure drug ** Safehold Inc SAFE.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Slides on upsized stock offering ** General Mills GIS.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 sales miss outweighs 2020 profit forecast raise ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises on 'orphan drug' status for autoimmune therapy ** Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on cancer study collaboration with Pfizer ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high amid broader market selloff ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 23.2%

** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 18.2%

** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Detroit Three hit fresh lows as coronavirus outbreak disrupts production USN ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Surges after BofA says co well positioned in COVID-19 environment ** Teck Resources TECK.N: down 27.4%

BUZZ-Drops on temprary suspension of construction work at Chile copper project ** Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH.O: down 53.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after borrowing cash amid virus outbreak ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Up on offering free home delivery during virus pandemic ** Progyny Inc PGNY.O: down 24.5% BUZZ-Slumps after withdrawing 2020 forecast on coronavirus fears ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: up 113.7% BUZZ-Surges 150% as expectations grow around delivery cos ** Ventas Inc VTR.N: down 35.0% ** Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA.O: down 24.7% ** CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE.O: down 23.4% ** Welltower Inc WELL.N: down 21.8% BUZZ-Senior living stocks continue to crater as pandemic spreads ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: down 10.1% BUZZ-Extends fall as pandemic sparks fears over Allergan deal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 8.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 9.92%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 5.86%

Energy

.SPNY

down 15.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 11.65%

Health

.SPXHC

down 6.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 12.86%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 8.60%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 11.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 7.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 6.26%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Most Popular