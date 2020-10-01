Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Amazon.com, Ford Motor, Skyworks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was cooling. .N

At 10:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.33% at 27,872.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,375.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.88% at 11,266.005. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.O>, up 4.9% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 3.1% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Valero Energy <VLO.N>, down 6.3% ** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 5.9% ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co <AEL.N>, up 36.3% ** SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc <SAIL.N>, up 14.3% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, up 11% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mizuho Financial Group Inc <MFG.N>, down 90% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, down 17.2% ** BBX Capital Corp <BVH.N>, down 16% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Solid Biosciencs Inc <SLDB.O>, up 127.6% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 52.5% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, up 43.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc <LOGC.O>, down 33% ** Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd <LXEH.O>, down 22.6% ** Kismet Acquisition Once Corp <KSMTU.O>, down 21.1%

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Amazon.com: Pivotal says ad business underappreciated, boosts PT to Street high

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies starts coverage on the sidelines, cites valuation

** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Soars on restructuring plan; to slash 22% jobs

** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on sickle cell, nervous system disease study updates

** Skyworks SWKS.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Cowen hikes PT as OEMs seek to fill Huawei void

** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 production outlook

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up after Air Canada says finalizing order for 25,000 COVID-19 tests

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Obtains FDA 'Fast Track' designation for muscle degeneration therapy

** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: PEI.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up on securing one-month extension to liquidity facility

** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES.O: up 36.9%

BUZZ-Surges on 15-year carbon supply contract

** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O: up 52.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from potential COVID-19 treatment

** Gridsum Holding Inc GSUM.O: up 39.5%

BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer

** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of Athene, MassMutual $3-bln-plus takeover bid

** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-KeyBanc starts with 'overweight' rating

** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on extension of merger agreement with Oceanwide

** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PTs on growth prospects

** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after signing asset monetization deals

** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 127.6%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA allows gene therapy trial to resumeUSN

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.2%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.5%

** Delta Air Line Inc DAL.N: up 0.9%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.3%

** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on talks of federal aid extension

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up after FAA conducts 737 MAX test flight

** ProPhase Labs Inc PRPH.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Up on plans to acquire CLIA certified labs for COVID-19 testing

** Lonestar Resources LONE.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Slumps after bankruptcy filing

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Set to open at 1-1/2 week high, cuts China Model 3 price

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 43.1%

BUZZ-Surges on report of potential takeover deal

** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains on Q3 results, upbeat outlook as at-home snacking jumps

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Up as Needham hikes PT on growth prospects

** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 33.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-JPMorgan hikes PT and estimates on positive growth trends

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: down 31.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as drug fails to meet trial main goal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.92%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.05%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.76%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC ETSY ADSK GPS VLO HAL HES AEL SAIL LEAF MFG AMBO BVH SLDB ENLV AMAG LOGC LXEH KSMTU AMZN SNOW HMHC CYCN SWKS EGY BBBY ABT PFE PEI ADES GSUM PZZA GNW ZG CPE AAL UAL DAL LUV JBLU BA PRPH LONE TSLA PEP BABA MA SELB DIS F

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular