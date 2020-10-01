BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walt Disney, Amazon.com, Ford Motor, Skyworks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was cooling. .N

At 10:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.33% at 27,872.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,375.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.88% at 11,266.005. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.O>, up 4.9% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 3.1% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Valero Energy <VLO.N>, down 6.3% ** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 5.9% ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co <AEL.N>, up 36.3% ** SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc <SAIL.N>, up 14.3% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, up 11% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mizuho Financial Group Inc <MFG.N>, down 90% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, down 17.2% ** BBX Capital Corp <BVH.N>, down 16% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Solid Biosciencs Inc <SLDB.O>, up 127.6% ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 52.5% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMAG.O>, up 43.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc <LOGC.O>, down 33% ** Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd <LXEH.O>, down 22.6% ** Kismet Acquisition Once Corp <KSMTU.O>, down 21.1%

** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Amazon.com: Pivotal says ad business underappreciated, boosts PT to Street high

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies starts coverage on the sidelines, cites valuation

** Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co HMHC.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Soars on restructuring plan; to slash 22% jobs

** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on sickle cell, nervous system disease study updates

** Skyworks SWKS.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Cowen hikes PT as OEMs seek to fill Huawei void

** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 production outlook

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up after Air Canada says finalizing order for 25,000 COVID-19 tests

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Obtains FDA 'Fast Track' designation for muscle degeneration therapy

** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust: PEI.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up on securing one-month extension to liquidity facility

** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES.O: up 36.9%

BUZZ-Surges on 15-year carbon supply contract

** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.O: up 52.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from potential COVID-19 treatment

** Gridsum Holding Inc GSUM.O: up 39.5%

BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer

** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of Athene, MassMutual $3-bln-plus takeover bid

** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-KeyBanc starts with 'overweight' rating

** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on extension of merger agreement with Oceanwide

** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages hike PTs on growth prospects

** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after signing asset monetization deals

** Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O: up 127.6%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA allows gene therapy trial to resumeUSN

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.2%

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.5%

** Delta Air Line Inc DAL.N: up 0.9%

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.3%

** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Up on talks of federal aid extension

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up after FAA conducts 737 MAX test flight

** ProPhase Labs Inc PRPH.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Up on plans to acquire CLIA certified labs for COVID-19 testing

** Lonestar Resources LONE.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Slumps after bankruptcy filing

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Set to open at 1-1/2 week high, cuts China Model 3 price

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 43.1%

BUZZ-Surges on report of potential takeover deal

** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Gains on Q3 results, upbeat outlook as at-home snacking jumps

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Up as Needham hikes PT on growth prospects

** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 33.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-JPMorgan hikes PT and estimates on positive growth trends

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: down 31.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as drug fails to meet trial main goal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.92%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.79%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.05%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.83%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.76%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

