BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, Moderna, Square, Ulta Beauty, Tesla

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, following its steepest declines since the 1987 crash, as the Federal Reserve took more steps to boost liquidity in a market sapped by business and travel disruptions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 12:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.99% at 20,791.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.22% at 2,486.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.41% at 7,209.184. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, up 18.6% ** Dow Inc <DOW.N>, up 18% ** LyondellBasel Industries NV <LYB.N>, up 15.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 18.7% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 16.3% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.N>, down 16% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Veritiv Corp <VRTV.N>, up 41.9% ** Consol Energy Inc <CEIX.N>, up 40% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 36.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Tutor Perini Corp <TPC.N>, down 38.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sundance Energy Inc (US) <SNDE.O>, up 347.8% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, up 76.3% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, up 73.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 56% ** Kindred Biosciences Inc <KIN.O>, down 32.5% ** Chefs' Warehouse Inc <CHEF.O>, down 29.3% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Walmart soars as Oppenheimer upgrades citing outperformance during U.S. recessions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 17.8% BUZZ-Surges as FDA allows widespread distribution of its virus tests ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Jefferies slashes PT on limited near-term catalysts ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-JP Morgan upgrades on valuation ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 73.3% BUZZ-Eyes record high on Pfizer tie-up for coronavirus vaccine ** Envista Holdings Corp NVST.N: down 3.5% ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: down 6.4% BUZZ-Dental companies to see larger impact due to coronavirus - Evercore ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-Rises after identifying antibodies to treat coronavirus ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 56.0% BUZZ-Crashes after FDA questions peanut allergy patch ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 30.2% BUZZ-Surges after agreement to test cancer drug for coronavirus ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Jumps on approval for $23 bln bankruptcy financing package ** Apple Hospitality REIT Inc APLE.N: down 18.1% ** Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK.N: down 31.1% ** RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ.N: down 15.1% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 4.6% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Barclays says coronavirus impact on U.S. hotels not priced in, cuts PTs ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Soars after WHO adds co's coronavirus vaccine to potential candidates ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 14.0% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Moderna, Pfizer rise on virus vaccine hopes ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Surges after launching coronavirus test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 7.8% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Biotech sector could lift market sentiment amid coronavirus gloom - SunTrust ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Cowen says co able to weather near-term COVID-19 storm, raises to "outperform" ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Ulta Beauty loses luster; to shutter stores temporarily due to virus ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-AMC Entertainment down after shutting theaters over coronavirus fears ** Happiness Biotech Group Ltd HAPP.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Happiness Biotech up on production of daily protective masks ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Falls as co defers 2020 outlook, brokerage downgrades ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 12.1% ** IMAX Corp IMAX.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades Cinemark, IMAX as virus clouds near-term operations visibility ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: up 38.6%

BUZZ-Soars as U.S. restaurants temporarily shut stores ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Tesla falls below $400 mark as coronavirus stokes recession concerns ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Gains on positive data from seizure study ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Costco buys logistics firm Innovel for $1 bln, shares rise ** GNC Holdings Inc GNC.N: down 54.7%

BUZZ-GNC loses half its value on cash constraints, 10-K filing delay ** YRC Worldwide Inc YRCW.O: up 20.8%

BUZZ-Gains after activist investor demands board changes ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises as Telsey expects sales bump from virus panic ** Aytu Bioscience Inc AYTU.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Aytu plans to speed-up coronavirus test availability, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.47%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 6.39%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.81%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.06%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.79%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.85%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 4.76%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 6.16%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 9.97%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.