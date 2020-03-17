BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, BioNTech, Regeneron, DBV Technologies, Mosaic

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed parts of the economy and crushed business sentiment. .N

At 7:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.55% at 20,512. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 rose 0.58% to 2,430.25, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 gained 1.29% to 7,148.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** QEP Resources Inc <QEP.N>, up 36.9% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 31.7% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, up 23.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, down 27.8% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 25.9% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 19.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moleculin Biotech Inc <MBRX.O>, up 102.4% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, up 62.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 45.8% ** China Recycling Energy Corp <CREG.O>, down 12.6% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Walmart, cites outperformance during U.S. recessions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 47.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA allows widespread distribution of its virus tests ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan upgrades on valuation ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 62.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on Pfizer tie-up for coronavirus vaccine ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after identifying antibodies to treat coronavirus ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 45.8% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after FDA questions peanut allergy patch

