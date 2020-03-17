US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, BioNTech, Regeneron, DBV Technologies, Mosaic

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed parts of the economy and crushed business sentiment. .N

At 7:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.55% at 20,512. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 rose 0.58% to 2,430.25, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 gained 1.29% to 7,148.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** QEP Resources Inc <QEP.N>, up 36.9% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 31.7% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, up 23.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, down 27.8% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 25.9% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 19.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moleculin Biotech Inc <MBRX.O>, up 102.4% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, up 62.4% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 45.8% ** China Recycling Energy Corp <CREG.O>, down 12.6% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Walmart, cites outperformance during U.S. recessions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 47.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA allows widespread distribution of its virus tests ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan upgrades on valuation ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 62.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on Pfizer tie-up for coronavirus vaccine ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after identifying antibodies to treat coronavirus ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 45.8% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after FDA questions peanut allergy patch

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular