BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Wall St banks, U.S. airlines, casinos, Tesla, J&J, Apple, Roku

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street jumped on Tuesday as hopes that President Donald Trump could move to ease coronavirus-induced lockdowns overshadowed dismal quarterly earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. .N

At 13:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.09% at 23,880.24. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.58% at 2,832.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.53% at 8,481.633. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, up 11.4% ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N, up 7.9% ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ, up 7.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Comerica Inc CMA.N, down 7.2% ** Regions Financial Corp RF.N, down 6.7% ** Devon Energy DVN.N, down 6.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Protalix Biotherapeutics PLX.N, up 34.5% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N, up 27.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc CORR.N, down 39.6% ** Independent Contract Drilling ICD.N, down 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neurometrix Inc NURO.O, up 142.9% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc SONN.O, up 80.2% ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O, up 50.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO.O, down 45% ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, down 29.3% ** Esports Entertaiment Group Inc GMBL.O, down 17.1% ** Roku ROKU.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ- Roku attracting millions of more eyeballs amid pandemic, shares jump - ** General Electric GE.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-JPM's Tusa says GE most expensive value trap, cuts PT to Street-low ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.2% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 1.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 4.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Wall St banks reverse course to head south as broader markets pare gains ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson leads gains on Dow after profit beat, dividend raise ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Tesla surges 112% in 18 sessions to cross $700, again ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-China iPhone shipments rebound in March ** Axsome AXSM.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Cowen says Axsome to provide much long-term shareholder value - ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.4% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 6.5% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 6.6%

** BUZZ-U.S. airlines close to accepting govt aid plan, shares rise ** Oneok Inc OKE.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises after Jefferies upgrades on positive risk-reward opportunity ** MEI Pharma MEIP.O: up 50.2%

BUZZ-Surges on licensing deal for cancer drug, gets $100 mln upfront ** Covia Holdings Corp CVIA.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Covia Holdings: First frac sand provider to announce mine closures amid oil price rout ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Marriott International jumps on improvement in China bookings ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Aldeyra: Jumps on plans to test drug on COVID-19 patients ** Borr Drilling BORR.N: down 21.9%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Norway's Borr Drilling slump on contract terminations ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 22.9%

BUZZ-Biocept: Plunges on discounted $10.3 mln stock deal ** GSX Techedu Inc GSX.N: down 5%

BUZZ-GSX Techedu hits 3-month low after bearish note from short seller ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Boeing shares fall as MAX cancellations rise in March ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Workday rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades on long-term opportunities ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 6.0% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 4.1% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: up 1.3% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-U.S. casinos rise as trade slump eases in key market China ** Coherus BioSciences Inc CHRS.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Coherus BioSciences falls ahead of convertible debt deal ** Amarin Corp AMRN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Amarin Corp: Up on prelim Q1 beat, plan to expedite patent litigation ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems: Falls after co sees Q1 loss vs year-ago profit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 3.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.88%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.66%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

up 3.00%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.56%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.99%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.77%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.