BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE- Walgreens, JinkoSolar

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday as a rally fueled by optimism over an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led downturn ran out of steam, with investors awaiting a reading on weekly jobless claims. .N

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.50% at 26,096. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.51% at 3,102, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.21% at 9,664. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 105.7% ** Zuora Inc <ZUO.N>, up 23.1% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co <JKS.N>, up 12.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>, down 16.6% ** Latam Airlines <LTM.N>, down 8.2% ** Arcus Biosciences <RCUS.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Vislink Technologies <VISL.O>, up 83.5% ** Kezar Life Sciences <KZR.O>, up 53.0% ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, up 58.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Naked Brand Group <NAKD.O>, down 12.5% ** FSD Pharma <HUGE.O>, down 11.9% ** Pareteum Corp <TEUM.O>, down 11.8% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Mizuho cuts Walgreens PT on low earnings visibility ** JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS.N: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-: Jumps on favorable decision in U.S. ITC patent investigation

