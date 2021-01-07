BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walgreens, CureVac, big banks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims. .N

At 9:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.35% at 30,827. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.55% at 3,761, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.80% at 12,717.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 82.6% ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, up 19.0% ** Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc <MLP.N>, up 14.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd <CHU.N>, down 16.9% ** Ingersoll Rand Inc <IR.N>, down 14.3% ** China Telecom Corp Ltd <CHA.N>, down 12.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 41.8% ** Future Fintech Group Inc <FTFT.O>, up 41.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd <XTLB.O>, down 21.3% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, down 20.9% ** Addex Therapeutics Inc <ADXN.O>, down 20.5% ** SPAR Group Ltd SGRP.O: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on share repurchase program ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on alliance with Bayer for COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Tesla set for record open on rating upgrade, Fitch optimism on China demand ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on joint venture to finance Europe solar projects ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 21.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on SK Group's $1.5 bln investment plans ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 5.8% premarket ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 5.5% premarket ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 6.4% premarket ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 6.0% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 5.1% premarket ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Pot stocks on a high as Democrats take Senate control ** Moelis & Co MC.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades as M&A recovery bounces back ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Cowen raises PT ahead of Q4 earnings ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 2.8% premarket ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 5.9% premarket ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 2.5% premarket ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 4.5% premarket ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 6.7% premarket

** NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N: up 1.6% premarket ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Solar cos gain as Democrats take control of U.S. Senate ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks: Jefferies sees positive 2021 ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N: up 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on report of $10 bln French takeover approach ** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-To ramp up lithium production at Nevada site, shares rise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on holiday-quarter results miss ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-BofA hikes PT on growth prospects ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q1 profit ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt sees "steady growth" heading into 2021; upgrades ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive late-stage data from protein disorder treatment

