BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Square, cruise operators

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared. .N

At 11:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.67% at 25,632.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.89% at 3,141.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.27% at 10,464.472. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** F5 Networks Inc <FFIV.O>, up 5.8% ** Pentair Plc <PNR.N>, up 4.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 16.8% ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.O>, down 8.9% ** Kohls Corp <KSS.N>, down 7.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cynergistek Inc <CTEK.N>, up 54.1% ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, up 24.5% ** Graf Industrial Corp <GRAF.N>, up 12.4% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Puxin Ltd <NEW.N>, down 17.1% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 16.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Big 5 Sporting Goods <BGFV.O>, up 37.8% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 27% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 22.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bed Bath Beyond <BBBY.O>, down 22.4% ** China Finance Online Co <JRJC.O>, down 19.1% ** Energous Corp <WATT.O>, down 14.9% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 37.8%

BUZZ-Catapults on upbeat preliminary results for Q2 ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-CS hikes PT on hopes of autonomous services upside ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades, hikes PT on recovery hopes ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Edges lower as brokerage downgrades on fair valuation ** EXFO Inc EXF.O: up 10.6% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Launches medical cannabis products in Israel, shares rise ** HealthEquity Inc HQY.O: down 4.7% BUZZ-Down after pricing stock offering ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 8.9% BUZZ-Falls on Q3 loss over $2 bln impairment charge in Boots UK ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 22.4% BUZZ-Falls on Q1 miss, but transformation plans give hope BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond's recovery looks good despite rough quarter ** NetEase Inc NTES.O: up 7.6% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 0.8% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 0.4% ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 3.8% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-U.S-listed Chinese stocks jump, inspired by Shanghai euphoria ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 6.0% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Cruise operators gain as Carnival's AIDA set to sail in August ** F5 Networks FFIV.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises after MS upgrades to "overweight" ** Speed bump FUV.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-EV maker Arcimoto slips on equity raise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.89%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.78%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.44%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.30%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.06%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.66%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.32%

(Compiled by Amal S and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

