BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walgreen, Vertex Pharma, United Airlines, Lemonade

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims exacerbated fears of a stalling economic recovery, a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election. .N

At 9:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.68% at 28,320.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.70% at 3,464.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.81% at 11,672.824. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.OQ>, up 5% ** Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, up 2.6% ** Motorola Solutions Inc <MSI.N>, up 1.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorp <VRTX.OQ>, down 15.2% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.OQ>, down 4.5% ** DISH Network Corp <DISH.OQ>, down 4.4% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cars.Com Inc <CARS.N>, up 20.6% ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 9.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.N>, down 28.2% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 16.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, up 183.1% ** SPI Energy Co Ltd <SPI.O>, up 55.7% ** Huttig Building Products Inc <HBP.O>, up 37.5% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, down 19.1% ** Medalist Diversified REIT Inc <MDRR.O>, down 15.6% ** Vertex VRTX.O: down 15.2% BUZZ- Drops on scrapping trial of deficiency disorder treatment ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.5% BUZZ- Dips on bigger-than-expected loss, but cash burn slows ** Organogenesis Holdings ORGO.O: up 15.1% BUZZ- Jumps on forecasting Q3 revenue above Wall Street estimates ** NantKwest NK.O: up 9.5% BUZZ- Up as COVID-19 vaccine development partner gets FDA nod for trial ** Fastly FSLY.N: down 28.2% BUZZ-Fastly: in slow lane as falling TikTok usage bites ** Walgreens WBA.O: up 5.0% BUZZ- Rises on Q4 profit beat, rosy profit view for 2021 ** VivoPower VVPR.O: down 19.1% BUZZ- Falls on $25 mln stock deal ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 2.5% BUZZ- Keybanc raises concerns over international expansion, downgrades to 'sector weight' ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 2.3% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 2.5% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 2.6% ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall on United's downbeat Q3, stimulus uncertainty L4N2GE3M5 ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 0.6% BUZZ- Rises as Q3 profit jumps 26% on trading boost ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-Lemonade falls as Credit Suisse starts with 'underperform' on valuation ** Bloom Energy BE.N: down 7.2% BUZZ-Bloom Energy drops after Morgan Stanley prices another big block ** Anavex AVXL.O: up 18.5% BUZZ- Surges on positive data from Parkinson's disease dementia drug study ** Appian Corp APPN.O: down 2.7% BUZZ- Berenberg downgrades to 'hold', shares down ** SI-Bone Inc SIBN.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-SI-Bone slips on equity offering ** Translate Bio TBIO.O: up 3.1% BUZZ- Rises as co to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Q4 ** Eiger BioPharma EIGR.O: up 15.5% BUZZ- Up on positive data from COVID-19 study ** Armata Pharma ARMP.A: up 12% BUZZ- Up on FDA nod for human trial of bacterial infections treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.01%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.72%

